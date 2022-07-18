ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’: Crackdown on speeding begins Monday

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8zZ3_0gjT1ELx00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is warning drivers to hit the brakes as they begin a week-long operation to crackdown on speeders with the Operation Southern Slow Down initiative this week.

Motorists across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina who feel the need for speed can expect to see blue lights in their rear-view mirror as troopers begin the multi-state operation from July 18 to 24.

Suspect cries, tries to hug victim amid attempted South Nashville robbery

According to the Nashville Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the United States has seen an increase in overall traffic fatalities and speed-related traffic deaths in the last two years. In fact, more than 650 people have died in crashes just in Tennessee this year, which is down from eight percent last year.

“Speeding drivers are almost three times more likely to be involved in fatal or serious-injury crashes,” said Buddy Lewis, Director of the Tennessee Office of Highway Safety. “Speeding increases the risk of losing control of your vehicle and threatens the safety of everyone around you. All we ask is for voluntary compliance to ensure everyone can make it home safely.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The NHTSA says the initiative began in 2017 and so far, has seen a 14 percent reduction in speed-related traffic deaths from the week before to the week of Operation Southern Slow Down.

An increase in state troopers and local law enforcement officers will be present on interstates and highways during the initiative.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

Learn your vs you're
1d ago

So, since distracted driving is THE number one cause of car accidents when are they going to start enforcing texters and the such? Oh wait. sitting on the side of the road waiting for speeders is easy and generates revenue. This isn't about safety it about $$$. I see people blitz by at 100 all the time and what I notice is they're actually paying attention. What scares me most is the person with their face in the phone wobbling beside an eighteen wheeler then changing lanes without looking and no blinker.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mcnewstn.com

Meth/fentanyl bust in Marion Co highlights import thoroughfare

Guild, Tenn. – A joint investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of Cary Paradis for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. During the investigation, it was learned that Paradis picked up a...
MARION COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Lewis
WKYT 27

WATCH | Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky

WATCH | Lexington’s Crave Food & Music Festival returns at full capacity. In addition to the different local food options, they also have a range of different musical guests as well. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monday was a special day in Lexington for one Paul Miller Ford employee. County...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS 46

Operation Slow Down to take effect in Georgia on July 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the southeast was released, authorities across the southeast will put Operation Slow Down into effect on July 18. More statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhtsa
wtvy.com

Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County man made a moo-ve that caused quite a ruckus on Florida’s Turnpike on Monday. The driver of a cattle truck, identified as a 47-year-old man from Samson, Alabama, was put in a scary situation when his hauler caught on fire while transporting his around 70 cows through Central Florida.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WKRN News 2

COVID cases on the rise in Tennessee

“People need to not be naive that there is an active wave of coronavirus happening,” Dr. Alex Jahangir, the past chair of Nashville’s COVID-19 task force, said. “This most recent variant can break through previous immunity whether it’s from natural immunity, from being sick before, or from vaccines.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Tennessee state rep. charged with theft in Nashville, records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris (D-Memphis) was charged July 15 on charges of stealing property from his ex-boyfriend, according to records from Metro Nashville Police. The complainant told police he noticed several electronics and home furnishings missing from the apartment, including a Macbook Air, Playstation 5, Airmax...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

CWD case confirmed in West Tennessee deer

The CWD-positive confirmation classifies Dyer County positive and Obion and Lake counties are now also classified as a high-risk CWD counties due to the location of the deer within 10 miles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy