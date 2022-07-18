ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

BCSO give tips on preventing burglaries

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says during the summer months, burglaries tend to go up. Since May, BCSO says they have received more than 100 calls for burglaries.

They say they see more burglaries around this time of year because this is the time of year people take their summer vacations, leaving their homes empty. Deputies are asking that people stay vigilant while in their communities and that simple things like checking locks and keeping outdoor lights on can be an effective way to deter burglars. “If you’re going to be gone during the evening time, outdoor lighting is the other good way to stop that. For example, leave your outdoor lights on, make sure the exterior is well lit because burglars don’t usually like to be seen when they’re trying to get into your home or they’re trying to look into your home to see if you have anything to take,” BCSO Deputy Ramon Martinez said.

BCSO says last year around this time they received about 142 burglary calls.

