Tigers Send Struggling Spencer Torkelson Back To Triple-A

For all of the Tigers’ success under Mike Ilitch, his tenure as owner started a lot like his son’s. Ilitch bought the Tigers in 1992 and watched them finish below .500 in all but one of the next 13 seasons. They would finish .500 or better in all but one of the nine seasons after that, starting with a trip to the World Series in 2006. He ultimately presided over one of the best eras of baseball in franchise history.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO