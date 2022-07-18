ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Executive Edge: Apple urges court to throw out app store injunction

By CNBC on Peacock
AFP

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

Tesla reported solid quarterly earnings Wednesday despite a hit from Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai that Chief Executive Elon Musk said prompted the company to liquidate most of its bitcoin holdings. - Bitcoin sale - During the quarter, Tesla liquidated about 75 percent of its holdings in bitcoin, the value of which has declined sharply in 2022.
MARKETS
Phone Arena

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly

Apple has a tight grip over which apps iPhone owners can use. iOS users can only download apps from the App Store. The company also takes a 30 percent commission from developers. Despite these measures - which many believe are unfair - that have seemingly been designed to keep users safe, many fraudulent apps are still there on Apple's official applications store.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Amazon sues thousands of Facebook group administrators over fake reviews

Amazon on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Facebook group administrators who allegedly brokered fake reviews. It sued more than 10,000 Facebook groups, including one, called "Amazon Product Review," which had more than 43,000 members. Fake reviews have become an increasing problem for Amazon as its third-party marketplace has grown to...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Bitcoin surges to $24,000, UK reveals crypto bill, and scammers steal $42 million: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Katie Talati, director of research at Arca, discusses the crypto market as prices rise for another day.
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Google Faces $1 Billion UK Trial Over App Store Pricing

LONDON (Reuters) - Google faces a London trial over an estimated 920-milion-pound ($1.1 billion) damages claim after a court authorised a lawsuit that alleges the Alphabet-owned tech giant overcharged 19.5 million customers for app store purchases. The class action, which was certified by the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Monday, alleges...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

iOS 16: Apple gives iPhone users early access to new update

Apple has released its public beta of iOS 16, giving iPhone users access to a whole host of new features.iOS 16 was unveiled last month and will be fully released in the autumn, alongside the new iPhone 14. But the public beta allows people to get an early version of the software.Apple has released public betas of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16, as well as iOS 16. They can all be installed by joining up on the Apple Beta Software Program website.That means that users can get all of the big features before they are released. That includes...
CELL PHONES
bloomberglaw.com

Google Dodges Consumer Privacy Lawsuit Over Android App Tracking

Allegedly collects data on app usage for unfair competitive edge. Google’s intrusion on data wasn’t highly offensive, judge says. Alphabet Inc.’s Google skirted a potential class action for allegedly monitoring app usage on mobile phones using its Android operating system, after a federal judge in California ruled that the plaintiffs didn’t adequately plead any of their 10 claims.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16

One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards. While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s...
CELL PHONES

