A very compelling case could be made that Green Bay, Wisconsin, is the capital of the NFL universe. The Packers are arguably the greatest franchise in NFL history and one of the best teams in sports. There will be game taking place at Lambeau Field on Saturday. However, it will not involve the Packers. The legendary setting will play host to a different kind of professional football. Historic European soccer clubs in Manchester City of the English Premier League and Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga will face off at the historic site on Saturday evening.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO