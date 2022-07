It's been an interesting week along the New Madrid Fault part of America. Nearly a dozen measurable quakes were reported by the USGS along with a couple in strange locations. It's important to note that there's nothing to be really concerned about at this point. We have quakes every single day in the Missouri/Illinois/Arkansas/Tennessee region where the New Madrid Fault exists. I check the USGS site daily and I normally see maybe 3 or 4 measurable quakes a week there. Over the past 7 days, there are 10 and that doesn't include a rather noticeable one in a weird part of Illinois.

NEW MADRID, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO