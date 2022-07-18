ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis to host USA TODAY High School Sports Awards national show

By Douglas Clark USA TODAY Ventures Events
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fyuL_0gjSyST400

Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis garnered a myriad of accolades during their high school years. And now the Super Bowl winning tight ends will host the 2022 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards national show, which showcases the prime athletic accomplishments and inspirational stories in high school sports on July 31, 2022.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is the country's largest high school sports recognition program - with 24 in-person local shows nationwide culminating with the national show offering featuring athletes from all 50 states - broadcast at 8 p.m. Eastern via the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards website, YouTube and the USA TODAY channel available on most smart televisions and devices.

Stellar athletes in 29 national sports will be highlighted, resulting in Player of the Year announcements within each sport while premier awards include Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rising Star, Courage Award, Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Play of the Year and Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year. Selected athletes are encouraged to register for the event to provide important show information and receive updates.

Don't miss this amazing event that will be sure to capture the true essence of sports, where commitment to the spirit of competition, the pursuit of excellence, the willingness to embrace challenges and the formulation of lifelong bonds intersect.

“These young athletes are incredibly impressive and it’s truly an honor to recognize them for their talents and commitment to their sport,” Gronkowski, who attended Williamsville North High School (Williamsville, New York) for three years before transferring to Woodland Hills High School (Churchill, Pennsylvania), said. “Meeting these athletes now is so fun because I know many of them will continue to play the game they love professionally.”

During his high school tenure Gronkowski competed in football, basketball and baseball, earning second team All-New York State plaudits and first team Pennsylvania Class 4-A Associated Press All-State honors for his gridiron exploits.

“I’ve said it before, if you want success, you have to work hard for it,” Davis, a Paul Laurence Dunbar High School (Washington, D.C.) alum who was selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and chosen as the Gatorade Football Player of the Year for the District of Columbia while also competing in basketball and track and field, said. “So, it’s great to see these young athletes putting in the work, having fun and getting the recognition they deserve for being the top athletes in their sport. I’m excited to cheer them on and be a part of their celebration.”

Student-athletes to be feted during the national show are All-America and state and national record setting performers who have also graced the international stage as gold medalists. National nominees are selected through statistical analysis, game coverage and coach and athletic director feedback.

“We have the unique opportunity to put the spotlight on the nation’s best high school athletes and we’re thrilled to have Rob and Vernon join us this year to celebrate them, their accomplishments and their incredible talent,” USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures President Jason Taylor said. “We are excited to have such talented athletes join us in honoring the nation’s best student and future professional athletes.”

