Everyone is talking about Cameron Ward

(Kennewick, WA) -- Washington State University-Pullman says they temporarily reassigned the duties of a university police officer and members of the Washington State University-Pullman Police command staff. This after allegations of employee misconduct on the force triggered an investigation. The university says they've named Victoria Murray, executive director for finance and administration, as Acting Associate Vice President for Public Safety, Murray will be responsible for providing overall management of WSU’s public safety functions. WSU Police Sgt. Dawn Daniels has been appointed acting chief of police for the department. Daniels will be leading the day‑to‑day operations of the department in the role of acting chief. Both appointments were made official Friday. The University is not commenting on what the allegations are, except to say the investigation is ongoing, and they expect to release more information in the coming weeks, as the inquiry progresses.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO