ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Everyone is talking about Cameron Ward

By Mark Sandritter
cougcenter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Gardner Minshew transferred to Washington State, he was hardly a star the July before he began his only training camp with the Cougars. He wasn’t even the presumed starter and instead just one of three quarterbacks competing for playing time. It’s safe to say Cameron Ward’s buildup...

www.cougcenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
610KONA

Shake Up at Washington State University-Pullman Police

(Kennewick, WA) -- Washington State University-Pullman says they temporarily reassigned the duties of a university police officer and members of the Washington State University-Pullman Police command staff. This after allegations of employee misconduct on the force triggered an investigation. The university says they've named Victoria Murray, executive director for finance and administration, as Acting Associate Vice President for Public Safety, Murray will be responsible for providing overall management of WSU’s public safety functions. WSU Police Sgt. Dawn Daniels has been appointed acting chief of police for the department. Daniels will be leading the day‑to‑day operations of the department in the role of acting chief. Both appointments were made official Friday. The University is not commenting on what the allegations are, except to say the investigation is ongoing, and they expect to release more information in the coming weeks, as the inquiry progresses.
KENNEWICK, WA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Elk Boneyard Discovered in Idaho, And the Footage Is Incredibly Eerie

Last week, Idaho Fish and Game officials discovered something that seems like it would be right at home in a horror film; a grisly elk boneyard. They found it at the bottom of a steep hill in Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area, near Lewiston, Idaho. The bones were buried among rocks and debris. Officials believed the elk herd was caught in a landslide and killed at the bottom of the gully.
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Family of five narrowly avoids wildfire near Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Evacuation orders have now been lifted from a wildfire burning near Lewiston. The Express fire started overnight in the hills North of Highway 95 above the Clearwater River. It has since burned about 2,000 acres. At one point, the Clearwater River Casino and Express Gas Station...
LEWISTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Football
State
Wisconsin State
Pullman, WA
Football
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Wondering if we’re going to have a home’: Lewiston woman comes close to losing house in wildfire

LEWISTON, Idaho – Wildfires are a terrifying sight to see, and Nez Perce County homeowner Joy Nye came close to losing her home Sunday night. The Express Fire started around 11 p.m. just east of Lewiston along the Clearwater River and Highway 95. Authorities evacuated people from the Clearwater River Casino, a nearby gas station and RV park, as well as homes.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Biotech Company Appears To Be Moving Ahead With Expansion Plans

A Pullman biotechnology company appears to be moving forward with its expansion plans. Veterinary Medical Research & Development has submitted its environmental checklist to the City of Pullman for grading work. The project involves 112,000 cubic yards of cut and 55,000 yards of fill work on the company’s ground on the North end of Pullman. The grading project also includes erosion control and road improvements at the 4 acre site.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Valet boat service comes to Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Vertical Quick Launch at the Hagadone Marine Group is now offering valet parking for boats on Lake Coeur d'Alene. The $15 million facility is the region's first and only dry stack facility in Idaho. It holds about 360 boats within a five-story warehouse. Cally King, the director of marketing for the Hagadone Marine Group, said the service is part of a membership.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mixon
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wildfire forces evacuation of Idaho casino

LEWISTON — The Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston was evacuated because of an active wildfire north of the casino, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management's Facebook page. The fire, which started burning late Sunday night and continued into Monday morning, was still active as of about 6 a.m....
pullmanradio.com

City Of Pullman Hearing Examiner Voices Concerns Over Proposed Rock Pit During Appeal Hearing

The City of Pullman’s new hearing examiner voiced concerns with a proposed rock pit after listening to an appeal of the city’s environmental approval of the project. Local developer Steve Mader wants to operate a rock pit near the Military Hill neighborhood to supply material for a development that he wants to build nearby. Mader says the local pit would keep him from having to haul rock through the neighborhood.
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#The University Of Arizona#American Football#College Sports#Wsu#Badgers#Fcs
98.3 The Snake

81-year-old Idaho Man Dies in Hospital after Motorcycle Crash

WORLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Post Falls man died in the hospital days after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Worley. Idaho State Police said the Post Falls man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been in a crash with a three-wheeled motorcycle on July 9, on U.S. Highway 95. The 85-year-old driver of the three-wheeled cycle was taken to an area hospital as well. Both riders had been wearing helmets. The Kootenai County Coroner is working on notifying next of kin. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
WORLEY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy