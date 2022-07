(Undated) – The school year will be here before we know and health experts are reminding parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials statewide say the more students that are vaccinated, the safer the environment in schools. COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state. The latest CDC data shows that fifty Illinois counties are currently considered “high” community spread. They currently list Crawford County at the “medium” level. To see the current breakdown of COVID-19 numbers from the CDC, check out the link below.

