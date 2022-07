(Undated) – For the fifth straight week the price at the pump has fallen, declining 17 cents from a week ago to $4.50 a gallon. According to GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick De Haan, the pace of declines is accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. He says this trend is likely to continue barring major hurricanes, outages, or unexpected disruptions. De Haan says he forecasts the national average to fall to $3.99 a gallon by mid-August. The price per gallon here in Illinois is at five dollars even. It’s $4.57 in Indiana.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO