Bethlehem, PA

Man’s body found along South Bethlehem Greenway, police say

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
 2 days ago

Police and the Northampton County Coroner’s Office were called Sunday evening for a report of a man’s body spotted in south Bethlehem.

Bethlehem police Capt. Nicholas P. Lechman said Monday that a resident discovered the body about 8 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area between Hayes and Buchanan streets. The area is along the South Bethlehem Greenway trail, not far from SteelStacks.

Lechman said it appeared the man had been there for some time.

“There is no foul play suspected at this time and no danger to the public,” Lechman said. “The scene is clear but the investigation remains ongoing in coordination with the Northampton County Coroner’s Office.”

Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said police found a Black man’s body in “advanced stage of decomposition.” He would speculate on how long the body had been at the site.

Lysek’s office will determine the cause and manner of death, and notify family members.

Allentown, PA
