Police: Body found in a creek near Lake Arlington

Arlington investigators are trying to figure out how a man died in a small creek near the south end of Lake Arlington yesterday.

Officials say a man fishing from a kayak spotted the body and called 911. The Arlington Fire Department dive team recovered the body.

There were no obvious injuries on the body and police scoured the creek bank nearby but found no clues to explain the death. The man had no identification on him.

