Teen wounded in suspected road rage attack in north Fort Worth

Photo credit ledmark31/GettyImages

Fort Worth police are looking for the gunman who opened fire on a car driven by a teenager near Meacham Airport Sunday night.

Police heard about this when the 16-year-old's parents took him to Cook Children's with a bullet wound in his leg.

The hospital called the police who spoke to the boy. He said he believed he was shot during a road rage attack on Long Avenue near Angle.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD