Kentucky State Fair hiring workers for August festival

The Kentucky State Fair is hiring workers for August's festival in Louisville.

The fair is hiring workers for roles including admission, traffic control, guest services, operations, maintenance, and housekeeping.

Morning, day, evening, and overnight shifts that include indoor and outdoor work are available.

The fair runs from Aug. 18 through Aug. 28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Hiring will take place through Aug. 28.

Pay ranges from $11 to $13.50 per hour, and can be $16 to $20.25 during overtime. Those who apply must be at least 18 years old and have a photo identification and social security card.

Those interested can apply on the fair's website and by calling the fair's human resources department.

Applicants can visit the exposition center for hiring from Wednesday through Friday.