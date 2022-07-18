ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘We did it’: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas drive-through

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzDGk_0gjSxpbs00

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers.

Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the heading “We did it.” Lopez initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.”

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote Lopez in a message signed Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-through “tunnel of love.” Lopez said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle. She called it the best night of their lives.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” said Lopez.

News of their nuptials first spread Sunday after the Clark County clerk’s office in Nevada showed that the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. The marriage license filing showed that Lopez plans to take the name Jennifer Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada

Representatives for Lopez and Affleck declined to comment.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, famously dated in the early 2000s, spawning the nickname “Bennifer,” before rekindling their romance last year. They earlier starred together in 2003’s “Gigli” and 2004’s “Jersey Girl.” Around that time, they became engaged but never wed.

Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. They divorced in 2018.

Lopez has been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade after wedding in 2004 and share 14-year-old twins together.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Meridian Twp. police need help ID’ing larceny subject

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize this person?. The Meridian Township Police Department says he is a subject in a larceny from a building investigation and is wanted for questioning. Anyone able to identify the man is asked to contact Officer Martin at 517-853-4800.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Cris Judd
WLNS

Whitmer signs active shooter, low income housing bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a slew of bills on Tuesday, one of which would penalize false active shooter alarms. House Bill 4698 was sponsored by Rep. Thomas Albert and would make raising a false active shooter alarm in a public place, such as a school, 1-year misdemeanor and a $1,000 fine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
Page Six

Christine Baranski was ‘dissing’ Elon Musk as viral Met Gala photo was taken

Christine Baranski admitted she was “dissing” Elon Musk right as a photo of the actress glaring at the SpaceX founder was snapped at the 2022 Met Gala. “The funny thing is I have no memory of turning back and glaring at him,” the “Good Fight” star told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday. She added, “I was actually dissing him as I was waiting in line to go to dinner.” Baranski explained to the magazine that someone she was with pointed out Musk behind her and she responded, “I basically said [to my friend], ‘I don’t know how you feel about him, but why is...
CELEBRITIES
WLNS

Gravel truck overturns in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –A gravel truck driver suffered minor injuries when their vehicle turned on it’s side on an exit ramp Wednesday. The crash happened at the US-23 north ramp to I-96 west, according to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account. All lanes of I-96...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy