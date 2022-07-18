ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

A 'suspicious person' in black scoped out Uvalde school 2 months before shooting, official report says

By Mia Jankowicz
Business Insider
 2 days ago
A memorial is at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, following the mass shooting there in May 2022. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
  • A new report mentioned a 'suspicious person' was seen at Robb Elementary, Uvalde, Texas, in March.
  • The person was never identified, but wore all-black like the man who later opened fire there.
  • The sighting was two months before the May 24 attack, when the shooter was planning.

