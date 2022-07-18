ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

13 best sour beers to drink while soaking up summer rays

By Emmie Harrison-West
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWZjD_0gjSxW2B00
Wild bacteria and yeast produce acids which create that love it or hate it sour taste (The Independent )

There’s nothing like a cold one when the sun’s out, is there? That post-5pm sound of a ring pull cracking, or a bottle-top pffst-ing, and the cool feeling of a beer’s condensation on your clammy fingers.

Except, instead of opting for your average crisp lager or fruity cider this summer, how about a sour beer? Now, before you get turned off, trust us, sour beers are a lot more accessible than you might think. Gone are the days of mouth-puckering sour beers that taste like concentrated lemon juice, and in are the tinnies loaded with fruit and unique, exciting notes.

Sour beer was first brewed in the early 18th century, thanks to beer aficionados in Belgium – except, its story dates back to about 4,000BC as all beer was basically sour beer thanks to naturally occurring bacteria that was used to brew one of our favourite alcoholic drinks.

Now, sour beer is brewed in a similar way to centuries ago, forgoing traditional brewer’s yeast and a sterile brewing environment for living bacteria and wild yeast strains. This living bacteria converts sugar from the brewing method into lactic acid, and is the reason why a good sour beer often has a tart, crisp flavour. Many brewers add a selection of fruits to the ageing process too, adding a unique flavour and another level of fermentation, thus developing the sourness.

For a real, thirst-quenching treat this summer, you should be getting all hot and heavy with a range of sour beers, including: gose’s (pronounced “go-zur”, a warm fermented wheat beer from Germany), breakfast smoothie sours, pastry sours, lambics (a type of sour brewed in Belgium), saisons (a spicy yet fruity, carbonated pale beer), Berliner weisse (North Germany’s cloudy sour beer coming in at under 5 per cent ABV) and much more.

How we tested

Over the course of a number of weeks, we (with the help of a very thirsty and grateful husband) willingly tasted a selection of sumptuous sour beers from a variety of breweries in the UK – think on trains, nights in, afternoons in the park, tanning in the garden, parties, and so on.

Using our knowledge as a beer lover and member of The British Guild of Beer Writers, we considered a range of factors when marking the beer in efforts to find the best sour beers you can buy in 2022.

We particularly paid attention to how the can looked (let’s face it, we’re suckers for a good-looking can), the beer’s value for money, its intoxicating smell, appearance, body, mouthfeel (how it feels on the tongue and in the mouth), taste and aftertaste – as well as any unique characteristics the beer or the brewery itself was renowned for.

The best sour beers for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Signature Brew C-sharp Sicilian lemon and citra sour: £3.15, Signaturebrew.co.uk
  • Best collaboration sour beer – Brew York x Vault City juice: £6.20, Brewyork.co.uk
  • Best gose – The Wild Beer Co sleeping lemons: £3.15, Wildbeerco.com
  • Best vegan sour beer – Bluntrock Brewery red cloud: £6.50, Bluntrockbrewery.co.uk
  • Best wildcard – Orbit Beers tzatziki sour: £3.60, Orbitbeers.shop
  • Best saison – Balance Brewing and Blending saison de maison: £14, Balancebrewing.co
  • Best cocktail-inspired sour beer – Wiper and True sunset dreams rhubarb margarita gose: £3.25, Wiperandtrue.com
  • Best gateway sour beer – Exale krankie iron brew sour: £4.90, Store.claptoncraft.co.uk
  • Best imperial sour beer – Ora Brewing prickly pear margarita gose: £5.50, Orabeer.com
  • Best peach sour beer – Hackney Brewery millions of peaches: 12 for £36 or 24 for £72, Hackneybrewery.com
  • Best pastry sour – 71 Brewing blackcurrant apple crumble: £5.18, Thefuss.club
  • Best alcohol-free sour – Gipsy Hill squashed raspberry lingonberry and blackberry: £3.19, Wisebartender.co.uk
  • Best sour IPA – Vocation stargazer soup IPA: £4, Vocationbrewery.com

Signature Brew C-sharp Sicilian lemon and citra sour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W99tX_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

  • ABV: 4.5 per cent
  • Size: 330ml
  • Style: Can

Deep in an industrial estate in Walthamstow, east London, you will stumble across rock ‘n’ rollers and beer extraordinaires, Signature Brew. Achieving national fame for its “pub in box” which was released in the distant fever dreams that were the Covid lockdowns, Signature Brew cares deeply about good music and even better beer. Its C-sharp Sicilian lemon and citra sour is absolutely no exception, and in fact, is our favourite sour beer of 2022. Once poured, it’s a beautiful yellow, hazy beer – with an aroma of candied lemon and meringue, plus a hint of floral. It’s brewed with real Sicilian lemons and citra (citrus) hops from the US. Exactly as a juicy, ice cold lemonade is, it’s so crisp and refreshing, with the right amount of fizzy and jaw-hugging tartness. This perfectly balanced, delightful sour beer is a real thirst-quencher and the soundtrack to our summer. In the words of Signature Brew: “long live beer and music”.

Brew York x Vault City juice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14AMzM_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Collaboration sour beer

Rating: 9/10

  • ABV: 8 per cent
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can

Forget everything you know about breakfast juice, this guava, papaya and mango breakfast smoothie sour tastes like it should be at least one of your five a day. When poured, it’s thick, gloopy and extremely creamy – with a body like the pulpiest glass of homemade OJ. It’s all tropical fruits on the nose, and the addition of oats and lactose softens the tart, sour edge of this beauty, which is the brainchild of Brew York’s collaboration with Edinburgh-based sour aficionados, Vault City.

Extremely quaffable, smooth and easy-drinking, despite its high ABV, we’ve never tasted so much mango, papaya and guava in a beverage. Gorgeous hints of vanilla pod lingers after each sip, making it a really unique beer – or indeed “juice”, as the York-based brewery calls it. They do say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it is made with oats after all…

Wild Beer Co. sleeping lemons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7f23_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Gose

Rating: 8/10

  • ABV: 4.5 per cent
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can

OK, we won’t lie, the first sip of this preserved lemon gose from Somerset’s-own The Wild Beer Co is both tongue-curling and mouth-watering… but it’s all part of the fun! Once your palate has adjusted to this sour lemon bomb, you’re in for a treat. Pouring like a lager in body and appearance (almost) this golden, straw-like coloured beer is a fine example of a classic gose. The fizzy beer has a short-lived white frothy head when pouring, and tastes dry on the tongue. But don’t be fooled: this is a lip-smacking thirst-quencher at its finest. The tart sourness of the lemon is well-rounded with an almost waxy, lemon rind-tasting body, complete with a salted edge. It’s delicate, refreshing and crisp, thanks to Wild impressively preserving lemons in salt in the classic Moroccan way. Forget limoncello, this lemony delight is a masterpiece.

Bluntrock Brewery red cloud raspberry and peach sour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6Ebr_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Vegan sour beer

Rating: 9/10

  • ABV: 6.5 per cent
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can

This small-batch, indie nanobrewery in Cornwall has only just celebrated its first birthday, and it’s already lovingly creating some of the best modern fruited sours we’ve tasted to date. This vegan-friendly modern fruited sour is all smoothie in mouthfeel, body and appearance – making it absolutely delicious. Plus, it’s got some of the most fun can art we’ve seen.

When poured, it’s thick and gloopy, but on the tongue it has a medium dryness that you’d expect from a fruit sour. Shining through is tart raspberry that mellows out into soft, fuzzy peach making it super refreshing and really delicious. There’s plenty of sediment left over, which gives you a hint of just how much fresh fruited goodness has been added to the batch, too – a whopping 350g of per litre! Having recently just opened a taproom, Bluntrock’s journey has just begun. Watch this space.

It’s currently out of stock, but we’ve been informed by the brewery that this will be back come August. This is not one to miss.

Orbit Beers tzatziki sour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gc3Qi_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Wild card

Rating: 7/10

  • ABV: 4.3 per cent
  • Size: 330ml
  • Style: Bottle

It shouldn’t work, but it really, really does. Famous in the craft beer world, south London-based brewery Orbit presents its one-of-a-kind tatziki sour. Once poured, it’s a beautiful yellow colour which is not what you expect from its unusual cucumber and fresh mint nose – but don’t let it put you off. Once you get past the gorgeous foamy white head, you are transported to a liquidised Middle Eastern feast – it’s no wonder considering Orbit has genuinely used yoghurt, cucumber and mint in this beer’s brewing recipe. It’s literally the famous dip, in a beer form. This lighter, cloudy sour has a slight maltiness that you might expect from a berliner weisse, with a beautiful lacing on the glass, and ends on a softer limey sharpness. It’s a novel beer, and you don’t need more than a small bottle, but it’s so much fun.

Balance Brewing & Blending saison de maison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWzz5_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Saison

Rating: 8/10

  • ABV: 6 per cent
  • Size: 750ml
  • Style: Bottle

Now, this saison from Balance Brewing & Blending is a beauty – in both taste, aroma and appearance. Balance is the only brewery in Manchester that is dedicated entirely to producing barrel aged sour ales. Its beers stay in barrels for months, or even years, and this bretted saison was its first ever beer released this May.

We felt hella fancy thumbing the base dips (if anyone knows the correct terminology for that, do hit us up) at the bottom of the bottle after uncorking it. On the nose, it’s honeyed peaches, apricots and crisp, fleshy white fruits. Like a good saison, it’s carbonated so it took a few moments for it to settle after briefly chilling this in the fridge. Its head was brilliant white, foamy and long-lasting and its taste was stunning. It’s funky and complex, yet entirely drinkable. The house saison is blended from beer fermented and conditioned in ex-red wine barrels before being dry-hopped with fresh UK goldings. At first, the sourness hits you right in the jaw, but it’s bright, with a well-balanced acidity; complete with hoppy notes of over-ripe peaches, and even some pineapple.

Balance’s sales work a little differently, too – once a month it opens its webshop for customers for a limited time – you can keep updated on dates by signing up to its mailing list.

Wiper and True sunset dreams rhubarb margarita gose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhC34_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Cocktail-inspired sour beer

Rating: 9/10

  • ABV: 5 per cent
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can

If you’re a cocktail-lover, but don’t want to miss out, try the next beer thing – a cocktail-inspired sour beer! Now, this rhubarb margarita sour from Wiper and True was one of our favourites. It pours like stewed rhubarb, and smells like it too – it’s beautifully hazy, with a lingering white lace on the glass. There’s a twinge of limey saltiness at first that stays around on the lips, then it plumes into a tart, rhubarb punchiness. It feels super soft on the lips, and it bursts in your mouth. There’s a lingering tartness from the rhubarb that feels fresh and natural, and not forced or artificial. We’re obsessed.

Exale krankie iron brew sour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mN6D_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Gateway sour beer

Rating: 9/10

  • ABV: 4.2 per cent
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can

If you’re a newbie to sour beers, and want to see what you’re missing on without splashing the cash, don’t sweat – Exale is the brand to know. The London-based brewery presents its iron brew sour, krankie: a sessionable, entry-level sour, which doesn’t scrimp out on flavour. When poured, it’s beautifully reminiscent of the fabled Scottish drink, Irn Bru, in both appearance and on the nose. It’s nostalgia in a good-looking tin, essentially.

The freshly fizzy beer has a soft and subtle sourness that’s evident in the first sip. After that, it’s all sweet caramel and candy, which is exactly what you’d expect from a beer inspired by a fizzy drink (which was apparently made as a joke for its Scottish head brewer!).

This is a fantastic gateway into sour beer for those who want to dip their toes in – its can art is so unique too, and is sure to get people talking (or drinking).

Ora Brewing prickly pear margarita gose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TuTb_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Imperial sour beer

Rating: 7/10

  • ABV: 7.5 per cent
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can

If you’re unfamiliar with the word “imperial” when it comes to beer, it basically means “strong”. Italian-inspired brewery Ora, based in London, has cracked it with its prickly margarita imperial gose, coming in at 7.5 per cent. It pours a bright amber orange, with some fizz and a nice cloud-white head. There’s a sour saltiness on the nose, followed by ripe pear and a hint of lime. When tasted, it’s like biting into a juicy pear, then the lip-puckering sourness hits with lashings of lime before ending on a delectable candied fruit sweetness – it’s a beer that really mellows out. We didn’t get much margarita, but a saltiness lingers on your lips as it would with the famed tequila cocktail. You can’t taste the high alcohol percentage at all, so this one is an all-night nurser.

Hackney Brewery millions of peaches peach and basil sour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzTtB_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Peach sour beer

Rating: 8/10

  • ABV: 4 per cent
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can

Strawberries and cream, tequila and lime, Sonny and Cher: some duos are iconic, and Hackney Brewery is about to introduce a new classic twosome with its house sour, “millions of peaches”. Peach and basil, well, it works. And it works very well. The London-based living wage employer has created a super fresh, interesting sour that is pretty special. It’s all soft fuzzy peach on the nose (with a hint of grassiness) and pours a gorgeous bright orange colour. Its slight fizziness adds to the bite of ripe peach; you’ll experience sour sharpness on the tongue and in the cheeks, before a waft of fresh, almost sweet, basil sweeps in to round it all off. We’re peachy keen for this one.

71 Brewing blackcurrant apple crumble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhlYK_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Pastry sour

Rating: 7/10

  • ABV: 6.5 per cent
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can

Who said that you can’t have a custard-laden dessert this summer… in a can no less! Dundee-based 71 Brewing has nailed the pastry sour this year with its blackcurrant apple crumble offering. Inspired by one of our favourite desserts, it pours a dashing, hazy red and tastes like Christmas. The tartness of blackcurrant and crisp cooking apples shine through for us, with plenty of crumbly, buttery biscuits to combat the tart winter fruits. You’re left with a hint of vanilla at the end. It’s a sweet and zingy concoction that really works, and is reminiscent of our favourite time of year. It’s vegan, too!

Gipsy Hill squashed raspberry lingonberry and blackberry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybWiG_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Alcohol free sour beer

Rating: 8/10

  • ABV: 0.5 per cent
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can

Cutting down this summer? No sweat, Gipsy Hill has got you with its range of pretty impressive alcohol-free (AF) sour beers. Our favourite was the squashed - a delectably pulpy concoction of raspberry, lingonberry and blackberry (but you can always opt for its peach bellini AF sour, which is just as gorgeous: https://wisebartender.co.uk/gipsy-hill--squashed-peach-bellini-alcohol-free-sour-05-abv-16597-p.asp?_=&variantid=16598). Part of its sour series, this beer is made with a whopping 200g of fruit per litre… and you can see it when it’s poured, too. It’s thick, bright red and super pulpy - not like any other AF beers we’ve tried before, as they’re often pretty thin, but this one leaves a fruity residue on the glass which is just gorgeous. We’re not altogether too sure what lingonberry tastes like but tangy raspberry dominates this bad lad, followed by a sweet red currant and ending on a tart, crisp wintry blackberry. It’s a really impressive AF sour, which really sets an example to the lo-n-no market.

Vocation stargazer sour IPA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJAkH_0gjSxW2B00

Best: Sour IPA

Rating: 9/10

  • ABV: 6%
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can

Prepare to take your tastebuds out of this world with this brilliant mash-up from Vocation. The West Yorkshire brewery has cracked the difficult art of the sour IPA (this stands for India pale ale – a pale, hoppy beer) – complete with a showstopping can design. Not a single element of either beer gets lost; when poured it looks like a hazy, silky smooth NEIPA (new England India pale ale – a hoppy, fruity and often hazier beer) and smells like one too, with punchy tropical fruits on the nose like fresh pineapple.

Brewed with Kviek yeast, it’s soft in mouthfeel, with a greener hoppiness that is missing in your usual sour beer. This unique flavour is thanks to the addition of both citra and mosaic hops, adding a sweet passionfruit and touch of honey to it. The sourness comes at the end of each mouthful, and it really rounds off the sweetness of the NEIPA with a crisp, lip-smacking tartness. It’s a perfect combination of sweet and sour, and ideal for those looking to up their IPA game to new galaxies.

The verdict: Sour beers

Our best buy has to go to the C-sharp Sicilian lemon and citra sour from Signature Brew. Refreshingly fizzy and jaw-huggingly tart, it’s an ideal boozy refreshment for sweltering days, and a great way to kickstart your love affair with sour beers.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on all things alcohol, try the links below:

Bring the pub to you with our round-up of the best home beer dispensers

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The $8 Bottle of White Our Wine Expert Is Buying All Summer Long — At Aldi

The idea that European wines are going to be more expensive than their domestic counterparts persists, but in my experience the opposite is often true. I’m more suspicious of, say, a wine from California that’s less than $10 than a similarly priced bottle from Europe. Inexpensive table wine has been a part of the culture in many European countries for centuries, so they’ve got it down!
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Kim Kardashian racks up $576 bill at Italian restaurant while visiting Pete in Cairns

Kim Kardashian and her team reportedly spent AU$576 (£331) on salads, pizzas, fish dishes, and dessert at an Italian restaurant in Cairns, where she is visiting boyfriend Pete Davidson.A waiter at Piccolo Cucina claimed to have served the reality star and that she left him a “hefty tip”.Callum McKean posted a selfie on his Instagram Story with the caption: “Took Kim K’s order at work today. Thx [sic] for the hefty tip @kimkardashian.”He also posted a photograph of a receipt purportedly containing Kardashian’s order and wrote: “Just finished work and have copious amounts of Kimmy fans apparently. Here’s her bill.”He...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sour Beer#Wheat Beer#Beer Style#Beer Day#Food Drink#Beverages#Bc
The Independent

These are the safest countries in the world for travellers

Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Netflix to charge people who use their account in more than one place

Netflix is to charge people extra if they use their account in more than one place.The company will ask people to pay an extra subscription if use their account in more than one “home”.Netflix will scan users’ devices and their account activity in an attempt to find out when their logins are being used in more than one location and require them to pay $2.99 for each one, it has announced.It will try and find shared accounts by using “information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity”, Netflix says, and encourages people to keep all devices in...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parade

19 of the Very Best U.S. Ice Cream Shops for Fantastic Flavors Year-Round

Of all the sweet summertime treats, ice cream has to be at the top of the list. There's just no beating icy scoops piled high atop a crisp cone on a hot day. Kids love it. Adults too. And it's rare not to get giddy with anticipation as soon as the local truck starts making its rounds on lazy weekend afternoons. There's a reason we all scream for ice cream, but when it comes to which kind—anything goes these days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Elite Daily

Velveeta’s Veltini Cocktail Took My Tastebuds For A Wild Ride

Your new signature cocktail has officially arrived just in time for the dog days of summer, and it’s made with the taste of Velveeta. Yup — that Velveeta. The cheese brand launched an all new cocktail, called the Velveeta Veltini on July 20, and spoiler alert: it’s even cheesier than you’d expect. If you want to try the cocktail concoction for yourself, here’s the rundown on the new Velveeta martini, including where to buy it, a review of the Velveeta Veltini, and more.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

Trader Joe's 6 best frozen meals to add to your cart right now

One of the great joys of shopping at Trader Joe's is walking down the vast frozen food aisle, which is generously stocked with an assortment of packaged meals that ring up at affordable prices. It seems like there's always something new for shoppers to discover as they peruse the supermarket's wide selection, which includes Indian, Italian, Mexican, Thai and more choices perfect for lunch or dinner.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Busch Is Ending a 'Fan Favorite' Seasonal Beer

A Busch Light Apple a day isn't possible, they're going away, as the saying goes. Busch Light has announced the seasonal return of Busch Light Apple, which it calls a "fan-favorite" beer. Though, it appears that it's not quite big enough of a fan favorite because the company has simultaneously announced this will be the last year the beer is made available. If you're part of that fan group, you're going to need to fill your boots this summer.
DRINKS
SFGate

This 60-year-old winery changed the way America grew grapes

Two months ago, I wrote about the "Class of 1972," wineries that either were founded or released their first vintage that year and went on to have a prominent impact in California wine. This year marks an important viticultural milestone in the East as well, as the 60th anniversary of the founding of Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery. That's a not-so-subtle reminder that the story of American wine has its deepest roots on the East Coast.
DRINKS
The Independent

Drone brought in to curb Channel crossings ‘found at sea by fishermen’

A drone brought in by the Government in a bid to curb Channel crossings was reportedly found floating in the sea by fishermen after it malfunctioned.Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured with the Tekever AR3, or a similar model, when he promised to invest an extra £50 million for measures, including aerial surveillance, to tackle the number of migrants making the journey to the UK during a speech in April in Kent.The drone – operated by the Southampton-based company on behalf of the Home Office – is designed to be launched from ships by catapult and can remain in the...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Five arrested as demonstrators climb motorway signs in climate protest

Five people have been arrested after protesters climbed motorway signs on the M25 in response to the extreme temperatures and what they describe as the Government’s “inadequate preparations” for climate change.Five demonstrators scaled gantries which support overhead motorway signs in three places on the M25, causing police to close sections of the road.Protesters climbed signs at junction 10 eastbound near Cobham, Surrey, the Poyle interchange at Heathrow between junctions 14 and 15, and in Dartford between the Queen Elizabeth Bridge northbound and junction 30.On Wednesday afternoon, Surrey Police said a woman had been arrested on suspicion of causing a danger...
PROTESTS
The Independent

England vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2022 fixture tonight

England kick off the knockout stages of Euro 2022 tonight as the Lionesses take on Spain in the quarter-finals in Brighton.After a record-breaking group stage, England will face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they face a Spain side who are among the best in the world.While La Roja have lost Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso due to injury, England will need to be at their ruthless best to advance to the semi-finals.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsEngland qualified for the quarter-finals after scoring a record 14 goals in wins over Austria, Norway and...
SOCCER
The Independent

Charity regulator will not probe ‘cash in bag’ donation to Prince Charles’ foundation

An investigation will not be launched into large cash donations made to Prince Charles’s charities, the Charity Commission has said. Charles faced criticism last month after it was reported that he accepted a suitcase containing €1million in cash from the Qatari politician Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani. The former prime minister of Qatar allegedly handed Charles three lots of cash totalling €3million between 2011 and 2015. On one occasion, the Sheikh reportedly presented Charles with €1million stuffed into carrier bags from the luxury department store Fortnum & Mason. At the time Clarence House said that the “correct...
CHARITIES
The Daily South

Why Southerners Will Always Love a Dump Cake

A dump cake is a silly name for a terrific dessert. As the name implies, all we must do to make one is to strategically dump (sprinkle or spoon, actually) a dry cake mix and a few other convenience products into a baking pan and pop it in the oven. There's nothing dumpy about that idea, or the finished product, which resembles a tender cakey cobbler.
RECIPES
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy