Kate Bosworth files for divorce from Michael Polish one year after split

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
 2 days ago
Kate Bosworth has filed for divorce from her husband, Michael Polish.

Online records show that the model and actor filed for the dissolution of her marriage to the director and screenwriter at an LA court, according to ET.

The move has been interpreted as something of a formality, as the couple announced their separation in August 2021.

The pair met on the set of Big Sur in 2011, which Polish wrote and directed.

After eight years of marriage and 10 years together, the Blue Crush actor confirmed the split in an Instagram post.

Alongside a photograph of the two of them kissing, the 39-year-old actor wrote an lengthy and emotional post reflecting on their relationship.

“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamoured and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate.

“Together, over the last 10 years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.”

Since then, Bosworth has entered into a new relationship with fellow actor Justin Long.

The pair are understood to have met while working together on an unnamed film in spring 2021.

After a series of rumoured sightings of the couple together and numerous social media interactions, Long confirmed he was in a relationship during a December episode of his Life is Short podcast, but didn’t mention Bosworth’s name.

It wasn’t until May that the Jeepers Creepers star made their relationship Instagram official with a set of snaps showing the pair sipping a pint of Guinness together.

In the comments, Bosworth wrote: “I'm the luckiest.”

Opening up about their relationship during an episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast with Chelsea Handler, the 44-year-old named Bosworth as his partner for the first time, adding that being “in love” is “such a wonderful feeling”.

“Am I allowed to say her name?” Handler asked Long, who agreed.

“There's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred,” the Dodgeball star revealed.

“I've never had anything like this before; I've never experienced this,” he said. “So it's something I want to protect and keep, you know?”

The Independent

The Independent

