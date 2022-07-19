ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dina Asher-Smith heartbroken with fourth place in 100m at World Championships

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWfr7_0gjSxEOL00

Dina Asher-Smith suffered World Athletics Championships heartbreak – despite equalling her British 100m record – as Jamaica cleaned up in Eugene.

The 26-year-old clocked 10.83 seconds – level with her record from Doha in 2019 – but could only finish fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce , Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3 at Hayward Field on Sunday night.

Asher-Smith had hinted pre-championships that she was keeping something back for Eugene, and delivered with a record-equalling time, but fell just short of the podium.

“This performance is phenomenal for me and I’ve had a fantastic championships,” she said. “I really couldn’t fault it, but I’m so gutted that it didn’t get me on the podium. I was so close. But that’s just champs. I’m upset.

“It’s been an interesting season for me so far. I’ve been in physical shape for a bit, but I’ve had some life things that I’ll probably talk about more after the 200m.

“I needed to make sure my mind was actually in the race rather than with my family or here. I’m happy that I was able to push out the performances that I know I was capable of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLquB_0gjSxEOL00

“We’re looking to keep going faster throughout the summer into Commonwealths and Europeans. But I definitely came here with an eye to get onto the podium.”

She was unable to add to the 100m silver medal she won at the last world championships three years ago.

Fraser-Pryce was dominant in her semi-final, shutting down after around 50m to win her heat, with Jackson and five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah victorious in their races.

It was a statement of intent and, with Asher-Smith qualifying fourth-fastest, she was facing an uphill battle and was beaten to third in the last few metres by Thompson-Herah.

Fraser-Pryce justified her favourite tag by claiming her fifth 100m world title in a championship record of 10.67 seconds, and defending her 2019 crown.

Asher-Smith added: “I knew I was in shape because we’ve had biomech and numbers. I was in better shape than the times I was running throughout the season.

“I know sometimes it must have sounded crazy when I was saying I was in good shape and then the races were popping up with something different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdJQ8_0gjSxEOL00

“But it is psychological. It’s one of those things where you really have to be in the room, and emotionally in the room.

“For lots of the season I couldn’t do that. I didn’t have it in me. That’s just life stuff. I’m happy that I got it in time, but I’m gutted.”

Daryll Neita earlier missed out on a place in the final by 0.01 seconds after running 10.97 seconds in her semi-final heat.

Asher-Smith now turns her attention to the defence of her 200m title, which starts on Monday evening in Eugene.

“I’m looking forward to it. When you are in PB shape, the world really is your oyster, because you still don’t know what you’re capable of. I’ll take that energy into the 200m,” she said.

“I’ll have a word with my coach and see if that’s the emotional space he wants me in. It’s a team decision.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryll Neita
Upworthy

35-year-old mom Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the world's fastest woman: 'Victory for motherhood'

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth 100m world title at the World Championships in Oregon at the age of 35. Fraser-Pryce, who's a mom to a 4-year-old son, called it “a victory for motherhood.” Fraser-Pryce is Jamaica's most decorated athlete after Usain Bolt and yet many had written off the 35-year-old prior to the World Championships. She was determined to prove them wrong. Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.67 seconds, beating Shericka Jackson and favorite Elaine Thompson-Herah, two-time Olympic champion, by 0.06 and 0.14 seconds respectively. It was a clean sweep for the Jamaican sprinters. As Fraser-Pryce crossed the finish line, her eyes shot to the screen where her name come up first. An ecstatic Fraser-Pryce pumped her fist and let out a visceral scream toward the stands as her green-tinted locks jumped with her. “So many people believe that when women turn 35, it somehow diminishes our gift, our talent,” said Fraser-Pryce, reported The Huffpost. “But I’m still able to line up and compete, and that is very special.”
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Athletics#Heartbreak#British#Commonwealths#Europeans
The Independent

‘I can still win the Tour de France’: Tadej Pogacar vows to keep attacking after brutal stage 17 victory

Team UAE Emirates obliterated the Tour de France peloton with a pace so relentlessly high they turned stage 17 into the most brutal yet, leaving big names scattered and gasping for air along the baking roads of the Pyrenees, and setting up a hard-earned victory for Tadej Pogacar on the Peyragudes summit. But the one man they most wanted to crack, the yellow jersey of Jonas Vingegaard, clung on gamely to Pogacar’s wheel throughout the blitz of pace and pain, and despite everything his overall lead remains virtually intact.The day started badly for Pogacar with the news that his key...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy