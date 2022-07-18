ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

World Cup hero and Test captain Ben Stokes retires from one-day internationals

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEsFu_0gjSxCct00

Ben Stokes has announced his shock retirement from one-day cricket and will play his final match at his home ground of Durham on Tuesday.

England’s Test captain, who famously led his country to glory in the 2019 World Cup final with an unforgettable performance, has decided that he can no longer give his all across all three formats.

The all-rounder, 31, said the idea was now “unsustainable” and hinted at the unacceptable toll of the England fixture list.

He will take the field at Chester-le-Street against South Africa in the first of three ODIs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith suffered heartbreak in the 100m final and despite equalling her British record on Sunday night could only finish fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3. Elsewhere, Keely Hodgkinson will be looking to add to her success at the Tokyo Olympics as she faces rival Athing Mu in the 800m. It comes after Laura...
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

England vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2022 result and final score as Georgia Stanway screamer settles thriller

England completed a thrilling comeback over Spain to advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2022 as Georgia Stanway’s wonder-strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory after extra time. The Lionesses will face either Sweden or Belgium in the last four after they were minutes from crashing out of their home tournament.After a cagey first half, Spain struck first as substitute Athenea Del Castillo beat Rachel Daly to set up Esther Gonzalez, who took advantage of some sloppy England defending to open the scoring.England had yet to trail at the Euros and Wiegman threw on Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Ella...
SOCCER
The Independent

Nasser Hussain blames ‘joke’ schedule for Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement

Nasser Hussain has criticised cricket’s “joke” schedule after lamenting Ben Stokes’ shock retirement from one-day internationals.Stokes, England’s Test captain, called time on the 50-over game at the age of 31 and just three years after playing a starring role in his country’s 2019 World Cup final success.Since that historic moment, Stokes has played just nine more times in the 50-over format due to injuries, a mental health break and workload management – and his statement to retire from ODI cricket referenced an “unsustainable” schedule.“The issue is not with the ECB, Rob Key or Ben Stokes,” former England captain Hussain told...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stokes
BBC

Netball: Allison gets England call after Cobden injury

Imogen Allison has been called up to England's squad for the Commonwealth Games after a calf injury ruled out Beth Cobden. The 24-year-old was originally named as a reserve for the defending champions and had been training with the national squad at camps in South Africa and Nottingham. "I'm still...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Joe Root invokes spirit of rock band Chumbawamba in attempt to arrest slide in England's one-day form... insisting Jos Buttler's men need 'to get straight back up again' following defeats against India and South Africa

First came an Elvis Presley based celebration after being encouraged to think like a rock star. Now Joe Root has invoked the spirt of another slightly less celebrated musical act in attempting to kick-start England's misfunctioning white-ball machine. 'It's like that song,' said Root after England's latest one-day defeat in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Cricket#England#Chester Le Street
ClutchPoints

Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar slams Rishabh Pant for this reason

At a time when Rishabh Pant has been earning rich praises from past and former cricketers for his batting heroics across formats, ex-Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has blasted the India star for his weight. Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that Rishabh Pant is a little overweight for his age and he...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Former Team India opener’s big prediction about Rishabh Pant

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has been earning rave reviews from former cricketers for his scintillating performances with the bat of late. Many past players have tipped him to take over the captaincy of the Indian cricket team once current regular captain Rohit Sharma decides to step down from his post. Former India batter Arun Lal has joined the chorus as he backed the left-hander to fulfill the responsibility of leading the national team like his mentor and ex-India captain MS Dhoni did during his illustrious career.
SPORTS
BBC

Great Britain sevens: Nations combine for 2023 World Sevens Series

England, Scotland and Wales will once again combine to form Great Britain men's and women's teams for the 2023 World Sevens Series. Amid funding cuts, the sides previously competed as GB in 2021 in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games. A statement from the three unions described a "new era"...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

World chess champion surrenders title saying he’s ‘not motivated’ to play another match

Magnus Carlsen, the world chess champion, has announced he won’t defend his title in next year’s competition because he’s “not motivated to play another match”. The 31-year-old Norwegian grandmaster said he was “pretty comfortable” surrendering the title he has held since 2013, adding: “I simply feel that I don’t have a lot to gain. I don’t particularly like it.”He said he was not retiring and wished “to be the best in the world” without taking part in the sport’s biggest tournament.Carlsen remains at the top of the International Chess Federation (Fide) global leaderboard where he has been for more than...
SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games can be ‘game changer’ for women’s cricket, Heather Knight claims

Heather Knight admits England’s Twenty20 focus has already turned to the Commonwealth Games, a tournament she hopes will push cricket towards being an Olympic sport again.England start their three-match T20 programme with South Africa in Chelmsford on Thursday holding an 8-2 lead in the multi-format series.Knight’s side swept the one-day matches 3-0 and South Africa can only level the series by producing their own T20 whitewash.But women’s cricket will be involved at the Commonwealth Games for the first time at Birmingham, with the tournament due to get under way on July 29, and Knight believes it is a “game changer”.Knight...
SPORTS
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Ball-by-ball cricket updates from Ben Stokes’ final ODI

Follow live coverage of England vs South Africa from the one-day international in Durham today where Ben Stokes makes his farewell appearance for the 50-over side. England’s 2019 World Cup final hero plays his 105th and final ODI match at his home ground after he announced his retirement from the format on Monday. The Test skipper cited an “unsustainable” schedule as a major factor in his decision. He will remain a part of his country’s T20 team.
WORLD
The Independent

Will Jacks smashes 150 to lead Surrey fightback against Essex

Will Jacks’ stunning 150 not out helped LV= Insurance County Championship leaders Surrey out of trouble and into a position of strength against Essex at the Kia Oval.Surrey were 159 runs adrift of Essex after staggering to 112 for seven on day two and that precarious position might have been even worse had Sir Alastair Cook held on to a slip chance with Jacks on nine.Jacks capitalised on the drop, getting support from Tom Lawes (19) and Kemar Roach (29), and exploded into action when Surrey fell nine down, thumping Simon Harmer for two sixes en route to three figures.After...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Ex-Pakistan star makes massive prediction about Rishabh Pant

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has made a massive prediction about India’s rising star Rishabh Pant, saying that the left-hander was on course to become a “world-class” player. The ex-Pakistan tweaker also compared Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya’s partnership in Sunday’s third ODI against England with Yuvraj...
SPORTS
The Independent

Michael Smith out of World Matchplay as Dirk van Duijvenbode pulls off victory

Michael Smith was dumped out of the World Matchplay as Dirk van Duijvenbode moved into the quarter-finals for the first time with an 11-7 victory.The Dutchman came flying out of the traps, moving 4-0 ahead thanks to a 170 checkout although his St Helens opponent moved to within one leg of his opponent at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.Smith fluffed a couple of darts to level at 5-5 while his finishing woes continued in the next session as Van Duijvenbode opened up a 9-5 lead.Smith, this year’s PDC World Championship runner-up, missed double 12 for a nine-darter in the 15th leg before...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy