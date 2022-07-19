ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England vs South Africa LIVE: Ball-by-ball cricket updates from Ben Stokes’ final ODI

By Sports Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMkqu_0gjSxBkA00

Follow live coverage of England vs South Africa from the one-day international in Durham today where Ben Stokes makes his farewell appearance for the 50-over side.

England’s 2019 World Cup final hero plays his 105th and final ODI match at his home ground after he announced his retirement from the format on Monday. The Test skipper cited an “unsustainable” schedule as a major factor in his decision. He will remain a part of his country’s T20 team.

South African skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss at Chester-le-Street and opted to bat first. For England, Matthew Potts, the breakout star of the Test summer, was handed a first one-day cap while Adil Rashid returned to the side after missing the series defeat to India. Sam Curran is also in. Reece Topley, Craig Overton and David Willey are the three to drop out.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

England vs South Africa

31.5

FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Jos Buttler. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

19 July 2022 19:46

England vs South Africa

31.4

Tabraiz Shamsi to Jos Buttler. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side down the track flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Markram.

19 July 2022 19:45

England vs South Africa

31.2

Tabraiz Shamsi to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

19 July 2022 19:44

England vs South Africa

31.1

Tabraiz Shamsi to Jos Buttler. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

19 July 2022 19:44

England vs South Africa

30.6

Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

19 July 2022 19:42

England vs South Africa

30.4

Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run.

19 July 2022 19:42

England vs South Africa

30.3

Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

19 July 2022 19:41

England vs South Africa

30.2

Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.

19 July 2022 19:41

England vs South Africa

29.6

Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

19 July 2022 19:40

England vs South Africa

29.5

Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

