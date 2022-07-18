Man dead after colliding with a city bus in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — All ramps southbound to Brewers Boulevard are closed from the Stadium Interchange following reports that a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was hit on southbound Miller Parkway just north of National Avenue in Milwaukee. This closure includes WIS 175...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area of N. 13th St. and W. Granada St. around 3 a.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a fatal stab injury, and despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at...
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a road rage incident near 89th and Mill Road ended up with a man shot to death. The incident happened in the 8900 block of Mill Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 8700 block of Mill Road. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, July 19 near 39th and Center. It happened at approximately 10:32 p.m. Officers responded to a Welfare of Citizen call for service. Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased victims inside the residence. Victim #1, a 20-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE — UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Tuesday. According to MPD, the victim is a 49-year-old Milwaukee man. He was pronounced dead on the scene near 89th and Mill around 5:30 p.m. Police are seeking...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Fire Department says a fire caused extensive damage Tuesday evening at Northridge Mall on Brown Deer Road. Firefighters say there was an interior fire in the vacant mall by the old food court. They were able to get the fire under control after calling...
MILWAUKEE — Two people were found dead in a double shooting during a welfare check Tuesday night. Police say they found the bodies in a home near N. 39th Street and W. Center Street around 10:30 p.m. The victims are a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 26-year-old Milwaukee man.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said three officers have minor injuries after their squad car was hit by another vehicle Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened near 27th and Vilet around 4:21 p.m. A vehicle disregarded a red light and hit an occupied MPD squad car. The 16-year-old driver...
MILWAUKEE — Three teenagers were shot and injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee within a three-hour span on Monday. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened around 3:30 p.m. near 41st and Wright. Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was transported to a local...
TOWN OF WESTFORD (WLUK) -- A man died after losing control of his pickup truck and crashing in Dodge County. It happened around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on County Highway G near County Highway CP in the town of Westford. Upon arrival, a deputy found the driver near the vehicle and...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has made another significant illegal drug seizure. According to a Facebook post, a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Sunday, July 17 around 7:30 p.m. near I-41 and CTH F for a traffic violation.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A man shot in the head is fighting the release of the woman who nearly killed him. The attack was captured on video at the man's car dealership in West Allis in 2018. Police said they found the book "The Art of War" inside the...
GENESEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The sheriff's department has confirmed there has been an accident that left an 84-year-old male dead in Waukesha County in Genesee. The crash happened in the area of Highway 59 and Rockwood Trail. Officials say that upon initial investigation, a pickup truck was headed west...
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials have made another significant drug seizure along Interstate 41. This past Sunday, a traffic stop resulted in four suspected drug traffickers being taken into custody. According to a Facebook post, Deputy Birkholz stopped the vehicle at...
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that left one dead, and one injured Saturday night. Officials with the police department said the shooting happened near 22nd and Wright shortly before 8 p.m. A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was...
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — West Allis police arrested a suspect they say is connected to the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman in West Allis on Monday. Police said in a statement the 25-year-old man was arrested at a local hotel. Police are not seeking any other suspects. Officers believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and shared a domestic relationship.
