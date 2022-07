The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Palmyra man following an investigation into a domestic disturbance in the Town of Palmyra on July 18th, 2022. Deputies arrested Darrell E. Wright, age 40, of State Route 21 in the Town of Palmyra for Endangering the welfare of a child, Criminal obstruction of breathing and Harassment in the second degree. The charges stem from a domestic disturbance that took place at his residence. It was reported that Mr. Wright struck a female victim in the head with his fist and put his hands around the victim’s neck and applied pressure to impede her normal breathing. This occurred with a child under the age of 17 in the same room. The victim requested a stay away order of protection.

PALMYRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO