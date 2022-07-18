ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo of peas on a Full English Breakfast sparks huge debate

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlFu3_0gjSvEtP00

A man's full English breakfast has left people outraged because of the inclusion of one pretty avant garde ingredient.

Posting on Twitter, the man named Jordan posted a picture of his meal and dared people to think of a "better start to a Sunday" but people certainly could think of better because they were confused by why he had added peas to the more traditional mix of eggs, hash browns, toast, sausages and baked beans.

As well as this, people had a problem with the slices of gammon he had used - seemingly instead of bacon - so overall it didn't go down great with the internet.

Here's a taste of some of the reaction, and yes we did do that on purpose:

\u201cPeas....and beans \ud83e\udd2e\u201d

— shelly \u2764 (@shelly \u2764) 1658141247

\u201c@jordymeady10 Peas?? No bacon, mushrooms, black pudding. That isn\u2019t a full English\u201d

— jordan mead (@jordan mead) 1658045558

\u201c@mann_vader @jordymeady10 Are we skipping the fact there are peas on a breakfast?\u201d

— jordan mead (@jordan mead) 1658045558

\u201cWhat kind of person has peas with a full English???\u201d

— Lou \ud83d\udd7a (@Lou \ud83d\udd7a) 1658141083

\u201cwe got no prime minister we're in heat transported directly from hell and now people are eating peas for breakfast\u201d

— Polka Dot (@Polka Dot) 1658141302

\u201c@RokSpur74 @jordymeady10 Just not on a breakfast \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d

— jordan mead (@jordan mead) 1658045558

Even Deliveroo had their say:

For the uninitiated, a traditional English breakfast usually also includes mushrooms, black pudding and tomatoes so he has also lost marks there but let's cut the guy some slack because he isn't getting off easy.

After all, following the backlash, the man posted another tweet asking people what was wrong with having peas for breakfast, and he just triggered more outrage.

What do you reckon?

Comments / 19

Old fat man
1d ago

if you don't like what somebody else is eating then don't worry about it it's their business what they eat sometimes I eat steak and eggs for breakfast and then I eat a salad for supper or I may eat a piece of pie for supper it's all according to what my taste is and you think I care what you think

Reply
6
Old fat man
1d ago

I have actually eating sardines sometime for breakfast so what it's what you want for yourself and don't try to change somebody else it's their breakfast and it's what they want grow up people no one's alike

Reply(1)
3
Jess
1d ago

so we ran out of things to argue about again.....

Reply(1)
11
