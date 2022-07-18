Photo of peas on a Full English Breakfast sparks huge debate

A man's full English breakfast has left people outraged because of the inclusion of one pretty avant garde ingredient.

Posting on Twitter, the man named Jordan posted a picture of his meal and dared people to think of a "better start to a Sunday" but people certainly could think of better because they were confused by why he had added peas to the more traditional mix of eggs, hash browns, toast, sausages and baked beans.

As well as this, people had a problem with the slices of gammon he had used - seemingly instead of bacon - so overall it didn't go down great with the internet.

Here's a taste of some of the reaction, and yes we did do that on purpose:

\u201cPeas....and beans \ud83e\udd2e\u201d — shelly \u2764 (@shelly \u2764) 1658141247 \u201c@jordymeady10 Peas?? No bacon, mushrooms, black pudding. That isn\u2019t a full English\u201d — jordan mead (@jordan mead) 1658045558 \u201c@mann_vader @jordymeady10 Are we skipping the fact there are peas on a breakfast?\u201d — jordan mead (@jordan mead) 1658045558 \u201cWhat kind of person has peas with a full English???\u201d — Lou \ud83d\udd7a (@Lou \ud83d\udd7a) 1658141083 \u201cwe got no prime minister we're in heat transported directly from hell and now people are eating peas for breakfast\u201d — Polka Dot (@Polka Dot) 1658141302 \u201c@RokSpur74 @jordymeady10 Just not on a breakfast \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d — jordan mead (@jordan mead) 1658045558

Even Deliveroo had their say:

For the uninitiated, a traditional English breakfast usually also includes mushrooms, black pudding and tomatoes so he has also lost marks there but let's cut the guy some slack because he isn't getting off easy.

After all, following the backlash, the man posted another tweet asking people what was wrong with having peas for breakfast, and he just triggered more outrage.

What do you reckon?

