ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police warn of string of University of Chicago robberies; suspect implied weapon

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySe6m_0gjSv49O00
EMBED <> More Videos String of robberies around University of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police issued an alert Saturday after a string of robberies were reported near the University of Chicago.

The robberies occurred between 9:50 and 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 5600-block of South Dorcester Avenue, 5400-block of South Kenwood Avenue and the 5400-block of South Woodlawn Chicago.

The victims were approached by the suspect who implied they had a weapon and then demanded cash, according to police.

Each time the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The fourth robbery was subdued when a witness shouted at the suspect, which caused them to flee west on 55th Street.

The University of Chicago police are investigating the robberies; no physical description was released by police.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in violent robbery on Red Line train

CHICAGO - A woman is facing charges after beating and robbing a man last March on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop neighborhood. Tiarra Berry, 19, was identified by police as one of the people who attacked and robbed an 18-year-old man on March 1st on a train near the Harrison station.
CBS News

University of Chicago Police issue warning after robbers target seven people in Hyde Park within an hour and a half

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago and University of Chicago Police have warned students to be on guard after a string of armed robberies not far from campus in Hyde Park. Detectives said seven victims were targeted in four inciidents over the weekend – all within a period of an hour and a half. Given the short timeframe and geographic proximity, police believe the robberies may have been part of a pattern.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

3 flee vehicle after hitting Dunkin' in Heart of Chicago crash: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' early Wednesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. A Ford Explorer was driving east just after 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road, when it turned north onto Western Avenue and crashed into the Heart of Chicago doughnut shop, damaging the glass entrance, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month. In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham. Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after woman robbed, carjacked in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - One person is in custody after a woman was robbed and her was car stolen at gunpoint Monday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 50-year-old was walking towards her car just before 11 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard when two males walked up and demanded her belongings at gunpoint, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago crime: Armed robber ties woman to chair at Lincoln Square Walgreens, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed robber tied a woman to a chair at a Walgreens on the Northwest Side on Monday morning, Chicago police said. The robbery happened at about 6:50 a.m. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood's 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said. The 28-year-old woman was outside, opening the business' door, when an unknown person approached her from behind. The offender displayed a gun and announced a robbery.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Robbery#The University Of Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot to death in South Shore alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in an alley in the South Shore neighborhood. The 34-year-old was found on the ground in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso around 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, wounded in Marquette Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting in a parked car Tuesday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 21-year-old was sitting in his car around 9:51 p.m. when someone pulled up in a silver SUV and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Contractor wants action after Berwyn city employee admitted to yelling racial slurs at him on the job

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- A City of Berwyn employee is now under investigation after police said she admitted to yelling racial slurs at a man while on the job – and while driving a city vehicle. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, that man is calling for justice. The striking tale is spelled out in a police report – all of the events having happened just a block away from City Hall. The city employee is also a Berwyn South School District board member. And the man whom she yelled at spoke with us because he worries...
BERWYN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man, 20, charged with two aggravated robberies this weekend

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing two people in separate incidents this weekend. Cortez Savage, 20, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Sunday after he allegedly robbed a 27-year-old man one hour earlier in the 700 block of North Sheridan Road, Chicago police said. A 16-year-old boy...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Brother of Chicago police officer who died by suicide urges CPD to do more to help those in crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) – She was a dedicated Chicago police officer and loving mom who tragically took her own life earlier this month.Officer Patsy Swank was the first of three Chicago police officers lost to suicide in a little over two weeks. Her brother, Ryan Clancy told CBS 2's Megan Hickey he blames the culture at the Chicago Police Department and demanded change from the department's top brass.Clancy said regular 12-hour shifts and canceled days off didn't give his sister the time she needed to get help."She was exhausted," said Clancy. "She was out-worked, but the one thing that kept her...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy