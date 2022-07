Amazon’s annual Prime Day deals are almost here, and if you’ve been thinking of using this opportunity to pick up an iPad among Prime Day Apple deals, you’re in luck. The iPad is already at the top of our best tablets list, and Apple’s lineup is in better shape this year than ever. There are excellent choices across the board suitable for budgets of all shapes and sizes, and finding the best Prime Day iPad deals could bring the iPad you want even more within your reach.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO