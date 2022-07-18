ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Gas could soon fall below $4 a gallon on average, says Biden energy advisor

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doWHC_0gjSuWZS00

( The Hill ) – A top White House energy advisor on Sunday said gas prices could soon fall below $4 per gallon on average.

Amos Hochstein told CBS’ “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan he expects the national average of $4.53 per gallon to come down and inch closer to $4 per gallon in the coming weeks.

Two Oklahomans Picked in Top 10 of MLB Draft, Including #1 Overall

Hochstein, the senior adviser of energy security to the Biden administration, said many gas stations were already selling has at less than $4 per gallon.

“This is the fastest decline rate that we’ve seen against a major increase of oil prices during a war in Europe, where one of the parties in the war is the third-largest producer in the world,” said Hochstein, referring to Russia. “These are extraordinary circumstances.”

President Biden has seen his overall job approval ratings fall below 40 percent as Americans face record high gas prices and the highest overall inflation in decades.

Biden is releasing one million barrels of oil a day from a national stockpile to help ease prices and has called for Congress to suspend the federal gas tax, though the request has gained little traction.

‘It’s really a blessing to everybody,’ Oklahomans show up over 14 hours before big giveaway of free household items

Last week, the president traveled to Saudi Arabia, an influential member of the oil-producing alliance OPEC+, to discuss efforts to stabilize the global energy market.

While he did not secure an immediate deal to increase production, Biden said he was optimistic that negotiations in the coming weeks would be fruitful.

Hochstein said on Sunday that OPEC has room to produce more oil.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

4 of 5 Oklahoma US Reps vote against ‘Respect for Marriage Act’

WASHINGTON (AP/KFOR) — In a 267-157 vote Tuesday, the U.S. House approved legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservatives. Among those 157 were Oklahoma US Representatives Stephanie Bice,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Industry
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Industry
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amos Hochstein
Person
Margaret Brennan
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Energy Security#Oil Producer#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House#Cbs#Americans#Oklahomans
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Joe Biden’s War on Fossil Fuels

Try as they might to mitigate the severe energy crisis plaguing the U.S., the Biden administration’s attempt to shore up supply is a few wellheads short of an oil rig. With gasoline prices averaging over $4.60 per gallon and several electric grid operators warning of rolling blackouts, increasing the supply of America’s most critical energy sources is vital. Fossil fuels account for 80% of America’s energy usage, yet the administration is intent on curbing oil and gas supply, cutting gasoline refining capacity, and making it more challenging to meet rising electric demands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KFOR

Gas prices hit 2-month low in US

(The Hill) — Gas prices in the United States are easing amid high inflation and a continued Russian invasion in Ukraine, hitting a two-month low on Tuesday. Data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) showed a $4.495 per gallon national average gas price on Tuesday, hitting a two-month low, according to Bloomberg. South Carolina was the only state on the association’s map that showed gas prices under $4.
TRAFFIC
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy