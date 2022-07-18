ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

4 killed after 2 small planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

KRMG
 2 days ago

4 killed after 2 small planes collide...

www.krmg.com

L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Sahara Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]

Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Maryland Parkway. California Highway Patrol responded around 11:16 p.m., just east of Maryland Parkway. According to reports, the pedestrian was struck by a driver in a newer model four-door car traveling eastbound on Sahara for unknown reasons. Upon impact, the driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the severely injured victim.
North Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Two-Car Crash on Boulder Highway [Henderson, NV]

1 Critical, 2 Others Injured after Vehicle Accident on Sunset Road. The incident occurred around 4:35 p.m. on North Boulder Highway at Rolly Street, south of Sunset Road. According to the reports, two vehicles collided in the area, however, the main events leading up to the crash remain unknown. Eventually,...
HENDERSON, NV
AdWeek

KVVU Reporter Describes Chaos After False Report of Shooter on Las Vegas Strip

KVVU reporter Dani Masten was inside the Aria Resort and Casino on Saturday night when a false report of a shooter at created chaos up and down the Las Vegas Strip. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a man had thrown a rock at a glass door at the MGM Grand, but the loud noise caused people to think it was an active shooter. KVVU said word spread quickly through social media.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Teen dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating three different shootings across the valley Monday morning. One person was killed after a shooting shortly after midnight at an apartment complex in the 700 block of E. Sahara, near 6th Street. Lt. David Gordon said it was unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Ex-felon charged with starting two fires near Pahrump park

A Pahrump man has been arrested on suspicion of arson. Nye County Deputy Hanon Daigler was dispatched to check on the welfare of an individual at approximately 1:41 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report. While en route on Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Daigler observed Justin Woodall acting erratically while walking away from a newly lit fire in the area of Discovery Park.
PAHRUMP, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

Red light runner causes fatal crash

Metro Police say that an 18-year-old running a red light caused a crash that killed one person at a central valley intersection Tuesday afternoon. In all, six vehicles were involved. In addition to speed, police believe impairment was also a factor.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Stabbing closes portion of W. Desert Inn Road, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police closed a portion of West Desert Inn Road east of South Torrey Pines Drive Sunday morning to investigate a stabbing. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in an email said they responded to what was “originally believed to be some sort of fatal accident,” but that they were looking into a stabbing […]

