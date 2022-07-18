4 killed after 2 small planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two victims who died in Sunday’s collision between two small planes at the North Las Vegas airport have been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office. Donald Stuart Goldberg, 82, of Las Vegas, and Carol Ann Scanlon, 76, also from Las Vegas both died from blunt trauma, according to the coroner. […]
A woman accused of setting a fire broke out of her handcuffs, smashed a police vehicle window, climbed out of the car, and ran onto a busy highway adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip armed with razor blades, police said.
Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Maryland Parkway. California Highway Patrol responded around 11:16 p.m., just east of Maryland Parkway. According to reports, the pedestrian was struck by a driver in a newer model four-door car traveling eastbound on Sahara for unknown reasons. Upon impact, the driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the severely injured victim.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a six-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley Tuesday afternoon. LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. July 19 at Torrey Pines Drive and Washington Avenue. LVMPD said a 2007 Toyota Rav4, driven by 18-year-old...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a teen is dead after an accidental shooting near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway on Monday. Police said they responded to a residence on the 700 block of Sahara Avenue around 12:04 a.m. where they found a teen deceased from a gunshot wound.
1 Critical, 2 Others Injured after Vehicle Accident on Sunset Road. The incident occurred around 4:35 p.m. on North Boulder Highway at Rolly Street, south of Sunset Road. According to the reports, two vehicles collided in the area, however, the main events leading up to the crash remain unknown. Eventually,...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Waves of panic swept across the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night as crowds of people ran from what they thought was a shooting. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police quickly assured the public that those reports were unfounded. They turned out the be the result of a man throwing a large rock through a glass door in the valet area at the MGM Grand.
According to North Las Vegas Police, the officer was traveling southbound on Camino Al Norte and approaching La Madre when the pickup truck driver, Julio Baez Romero, failed to yield the right of way, pulled into the intersection, and struck the patrol vehicle. Neither the officer nor Romero was not injured.
KVVU reporter Dani Masten was inside the Aria Resort and Casino on Saturday night when a false report of a shooter at created chaos up and down the Las Vegas Strip. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a man had thrown a rock at a glass door at the MGM Grand, but the loud noise caused people to think it was an active shooter. KVVU said word spread quickly through social media.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a driver with no license was arrested and accused of their second DUI after hitting a patrol vehicle on Sunday night. According to NLVPD, there were no injuries in the incident. Authorities say that at about 8:42 p.m....
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating three different shootings across the valley Monday morning. One person was killed after a shooting shortly after midnight at an apartment complex in the 700 block of E. Sahara, near 6th Street. Lt. David Gordon said it was unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional.
A Pahrump man has been arrested on suspicion of arson. Nye County Deputy Hanon Daigler was dispatched to check on the welfare of an individual at approximately 1:41 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report. While en route on Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Daigler observed Justin Woodall acting erratically while walking away from a newly lit fire in the area of Discovery Park.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident had a very lucky Tuesday after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Palace Station, the player, identified only as a “lucky local,” made a $125 bet when they hit a dealt a royal flush. The...
Metro Police say that an 18-year-old running a red light caused a crash that killed one person at a central valley intersection Tuesday afternoon. In all, six vehicles were involved. In addition to speed, police believe impairment was also a factor.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department has confirmed that the North Las Vegas police officer who shot himself and his daughter was Israel Molina. Police also said that the officer shot his wife and son. Both are said to be recovering from their injuries this evening.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police closed a portion of West Desert Inn Road east of South Torrey Pines Drive Sunday morning to investigate a stabbing. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in an email said they responded to what was “originally believed to be some sort of fatal accident,” but that they were looking into a stabbing […]
