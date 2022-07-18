4 killed after 2 small planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

KVVU reporter Dani Masten was inside the Aria Resort and Casino on Saturday night when a false report of a shooter at created chaos up and down the Las Vegas Strip. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a man had thrown a rock at a glass door at the MGM Grand, but the loud noise caused people to think it was an active shooter. KVVU said word spread quickly through social media.

