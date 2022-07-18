ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Monday Morning Thoughts: Folks Will Yell Democracy, but Davis Has Generally Appointed to Fill Vacancies

By David Greenwald
davisvanguard.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavis, CA –This week the Davis City Council will decide what they will do once Mayor Lucas Frerichs steps down in January from the city council to serve on the County Board of Supervisors. Just as his predecessor Don Saylor, the council will most likely appoint a replacement to fill out...

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

Council May Be Leaning Towards the Election Route To Replace Frerichs

Davis, CA – The council might be leaning toward a special election for the first time to replace Lucas Frerichs when he steps down in January to become a County Supervisor. That was the gist of the discussion on Tuesday, although two of the four councilemembers that could act on this are up for election in November – so any thought on ultimate direction is speculation.
DAVIS, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Cosumnes CSD board to review 100-acre purchase for parkland

Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) officials envision a community park at Elk Grove’s southern border, and they will propose an $8 million purchase of 100 acres for that project. The CSD board will review this plan at their July 20 meeting. “The district is excited to secure park acreage...
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
ABC10

Elk Grove Unified teacher representing California in Mrs. American Pageant in Las Vegas

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A second-grade teacher in the Elk Grove Unified School District will be representing California in the upcoming Mrs. American Pageant. Karen Johnson, a teacher at Robert J. Fite Elementary School, was recently crowned Mrs. California American 2022. With the win, she bested 19 other competitors across the state and will head to Las Vegas to represent California in the 2022 Mrs. American Pageant.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Case Closed: Call Kurtis Volunteer Team Gets Viewer A Refund For Shower Door

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — When a pandemic installation delay kept a Sacramento woman from realizing she had the wrong shower door and couldn’t get a refund, she decided to call Kurtis. And, thankfully, a volunteer who’s been with CBS13 for 16 years took the case. Joyce Adams bought a shower door from Home Depot towards the end of 2020, but right when she was about to have it installed, the pandemic hit. That put the project on hold for two years. Finally, when Joyce was able to bring in a new contractor, they told her that the door was the wrong size. And when Joyce reached out to Home Depot for a refund, she was denied on the grounds that the standard year-long warrant had expired. That’s when she reached out and Volunteer Chuck took the case. “So I went to them and just asked I they could review this and offer a goodwill gesture,” said Chuck. “And they did, they gave her store credit for the full price.” Home Depot didn’t want the old door returned so Joyce says she’ll donate it. And since she’s already got a new shower door, she plans to put the store credit towards a new home appliance.
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 145: UC Davis Law Professor Irene Joe

UC Davis Law Professor Irene Joe has had an interesting experience – born in Nigeria, grew up in Texas, and came to California for law school. After law school she worked doing death penalty work with the Equal Justice Initiative and Bryan Stevenson. From there, she ended up working...
DAVIS, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Help preserve Sacramento history by participating in the City’s ‘African American Experience Project’

The City of Sacramento’s Historic Preservation team has launched the “African American Experience Project” and is asking the public to get involved. Residents are encouraged to share artifacts, photos and stories to contribute to this project, which will expand the public’s understanding of African American history in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Black
KCRA.com

Smoke from Solano County fire carries in to greater Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smell smoke in the air in the Greater Sacramento area on Tuesday night? That's likely from a fire burning in Solano County. A fire burning in the Grizzly Wildlife Area, south of Fairfield and north of Concord, started Tuesday afternoon sometime before 5 p.m. According to...
CBS San Francisco

Caltrans to clear Oakland homeless encampment near MacArthur Maze

OAKLAND -- The biggest homeless encampment in Oakland will soon be shut down. Caltrans announced it is closing the entire Wood Street encampment due to safety concerns after multiple fires --  more than 100 --  at the site in recent years.The most recent major fire at the encampment happened July 11. Another large fire on April 5 killed one person who was living in an RV."Enough is enough, really. It doesn't really look good for the neighborhood," said Chastity Williams, a West Oakland resident.Neighbors said a group is operating a chop shop in the encampment. They said...
pioneerpublishers.com

Too many red flags made Brookfield a poor choice for North Concord development

CONCORD, CA (July 18, 2022) — In a recent TV interview on Brookfield’s walk away from the development of North Concord BART, I stated “I was not surprised.”. About two years ago, Brookfield entered a competitive bid to develop a transit village that would have included housing, shops, etc. They then sat on it and just pulled out.
CONCORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democracy#The Davis City Council#Japanese Americans#Growing Pains#Pacific Telephone Co
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
FOX40

Tower Bridge, Delta King among the landmarks people say most represent Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has several landmarks that commuters and residents consider the iconic places and structures of the city. Some people might think of landmarks that are recognized by people that don’t even live in or near the city, like the Tower Bridge or the State Capitol. However, in a recent Facebook post from FOX40, users commented on other iconic structures that they say define the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

City councilman’s home spared a second time due to fire preparation

Just because you spend your career working toward making the state and community of Auburn safer from wildfire doesn’t mean you’re immune from the threat. Just ask Auburn City Councilman and CAL FIRE Deputy Director of Community Wildfire Preparedness and Mitigation Daniel Berlant, whose home was threatened by another fire, which burned right up to his property line last week, 377 days after a similar fire burned onto his 1.5-acre property.
AUBURN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SFGate

Dear Bay Area: Please stop forgetting the North Bay exists

The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.
OAKLAND, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

California's Oldest Living Resident Dies

Mila Mangold was 114 years old when she passed away on July 2, 2022. She held the title of being the oldest living person in the entire state, the second oldest citizen of the United States, and the seventh oldest person in the world. This long-time resident of Berkeley had lived to see many things change. According to The Mercury News, Mangold had seen horse and buggy’s replaced by cars and witnessed many other historical events that the rest of us only read about.
ABC10

New policies for California State Fair & Food Festival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California State Fair & Food Festival opens Friday, after two years of being closed for the pandemic. Officials are expecting to see more than 80,000 people this year to set records. The theme of the California State Fair & Food Festival this year is "Back...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy