ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Sesame-oat crumble makes the perfect ice cream topping

By CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hq1qD_0gjStrwo00
This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for Sesame-Oat Crumble. (Milk Street via AP) (Uncredited / Associated Press)

For a sophisticated summertime dessert, it’s not always necessary to reinvent the wheel. A classic ice cream sundae will hit the spot with the right toppings.

It’s partly what we had in mind when developing this recipe for a sesame oat crumble in our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less. This simple baked topping is a great way to add a nutty crunch to ice cream, though of course it also would improve other sweets, as well as breakfast yogurt.

We start with a mixture of oats, pumpkin seeds, brown sugar, flour, and white and black sesame seeds, then rub chilled butter into the mix to distribute the fat evenly. Tripling down on the sesame flavor, we fold into the oats a mixture of tahini (a paste of ground sesame seeds), sesame oil and vanilla extract, which adds a subtly sweet aroma.

If you prefer, instead of pumpkin seeds, use raw sunflower seeds or chopped nuts. And if you can’t find black sesame seeds, simply increase the white sesames to 3 tablespoons.

Once baked and chilled, crumble this nutty topping onto ice cream with whipped cream and chocolate or caramel sauce. And don’t forget the cherry.

Start to finish: 40 minutes (15 minutes active)

Makes 3 cups

¼ cup tahini

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

98 grams (¾ cup) all-purpose flour

43 grams (½ cup) old-fashioned rolled oats

82 grams (6 tablespoons) packed light brown sugar

23 grams (2 tablespoons) pumpkin seeds

13 grams (1½ tablespoons) black sesame seeds

13 grams (1½ tablespoons) white sesame seeds

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) salted butter, cut into ¼-inch cubes and chilled

Heat the oven to 350°F with a rack in the middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment. In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, vanilla and sesame oil. Set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, oats, sugar, pumpkin seeds, both sesame seeds and the salt. Scatter the butter over it and, using your fingertips, rub the butter in until the mixture resembles wet sand and holds together when pinched. Drizzle with the tahini mixture, then fold with a rubber spatula until combined and the mixture forms marble-size clumps; smaller and larger bits are fine.

Spread the mixture in an even layer on the prepared sheet. Bake until the crumble is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes, using a metal spatula to scrape up and flip the mixture 2 or 3 times during baking. Let cool to room temperature.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Comments / 0

Related
recipesgram.com

Moist Coconut Macaroon Cake Squares

These moist coconut macaroon cake squares are so cute and yummy! The combination of coconut and macaroon taste is simply flawless! Rich, moist and delicious these coconut macaroon cake squares are perfect for any season – you can refrigerate them and serve in the hot summer days or keep them at room temperature for the cold season. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it and around 45 minutes to cook.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Southern Tomato Pie

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Fit pie crust inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into the bottom and up the sides of the plate. Fold crust edges under; crimp as desired. Place a piece of parchment paper over crust in pie plate, leaving a 3-inch overhang. Fill with pie weights or dried beans.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Moist Chocolate Espresso Cake

This Italian moist chocolate espresso cake is so rich, creamy, and chocolatey! If you like chocolate desserts then this cake definitely deserves your attention. Plus, it is very easy and quick to prepare – you will need 15 minutes to make it plus some extra time to bake it. Here is the recipe:
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Kimball
thecountrycook.net

No-Churn Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

This No-Churn Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ice Cream needs no special equipment to make. It uses simple ingredients to give you a cold, delicious treat!. Who doesn't love ice cream? One thing that I do love to do is make homemade ice cream because it is so so easy. You don't need an ice cream maker to make a deliciously creamy ice cream. This No-Churn Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is one of my favorites because I absolutely love peanut butter. It comes together quickly. The hardest part is waiting for it to set up but it's worth it. If you are craving a simple, old-fashioned treat, then you need to make this No-Churn Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ice Cream recipe.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's Adds New Limited-Time Menu Item, But There's a Catch

A new item has arrived on the McDonald's menu, but not everyone will be McLovin' it. The beloved fast food restaurant chain has rolled out the all-new Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper, but unfortunately for most McDonald's fans, placing an order for the new menu item will require a plane ticket and passport.
Popculture

Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item

Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
RESTAURANTS
One Green Planet

Dairy-Free Salted Caramel Chunky Milkshake [Vegan]

3 cups salted caramel flavored dairy-free ice cream. 1 cup Almond milk (You can use your favorite plant-based milk) 1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk (The can version) Coconut whipped cream, homemade or store-bought (See Notes!) Preparation. Homemade Vegan Caramel Sauce:. Heat the brown sugar in a medium skillet over medium-high...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame#Old Fashioned Oats#Rolled Oats#Crumble#Food Drink
One Green Planet

Barbecue Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich With Avocado Slaw [Vegan]

1/2 cup tomato based barbecue sauce, plus more for the sandwiches. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Place the avocado slaw in the refrigerator to keep it cool until the barbecue pulled jackfruit is ready. To Make the Sandwiches:. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Open and...
RECIPES
Vice

Pita Bread Recipe

1 (¼-ounce|7-gram) packet active dry yeast. Combine the flour, yeast, salt, sugar, 1 cup of the water, and the olive oil in a food processor. Pulse just until a ball forms. With the machine running, stream in the remaining 3 tablespoons water and process for 1 minute. The dough should be loose and sticky. Scoop the dough into a large bowl and cover with a kitchen towel. Let rise at room temperature for 30 to 45 minutes, or until doubled in volume.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Chocolate Chunk Espresso Cookies [Vegan]

1/2 cup (8 tablespoons) vegan stick butter very slightly softened (and) 2 tablespoons solid refined coconut oil* -OR- 6 tablespoons vegan stick butter very slightly softened (and) 4 tablespoons solid vegetable shortening. 3/4 cup packed organic brown sugar. 1/2 cup granulated sugar**. 1/4 cup egg replacement. 2 teaspoons pure vanilla...
The Kitchn

How to Make Frangipane: The Easiest French Almond Pastry Cream

While frangipane might sound fancy, this nutty almond cream couldn’t be simpler to pull together and will instantly make you feel as if you deserve a spot on The Great British Baking Show. The French pastry filling is a classic ingredient in almond croissants as well as fruit tarts. Once you know how to make it, it’s sure to become a mainstay in your baking repertoire.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
12tomatoes.com

Earl Grey Chocolate Chip Cake

When it comes to cake, we’ve tried just about every type that’s out there. But, this unusual cake relies on a magic ingredient -Early Grey tea- to make it taste out of this world. The addition of mini chocolate chips in the batter also adds a richness that melds perfectly with the subtle citrus and tea flavors in the cake.
RECIPES
Tu Salud

Healthy Recipe: Southwestern Kale Salad

This is one tasty, easy meal. Softer salad greens like lettuce would wilt from sitting in citrus juice, but raw kale actually gets better. The citrus dressing “cooks” the kale, softening the tough leaves, while adding a tangy flavor to the whole salad. Creamy avocado, sweet roasted corn, and protein-packed black beans round out this filling and colorful salad.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Easy Taquitos [Vegan]

8 tortilla shells (gluten-free or flour tortillas) 1 packet of taco seasoning or 1 tablespoon each of chili powder, garlic powder, and onion powder. Favorite Toppings: (Optional and catered to your liking) Sliced avocado or guacamole. Red salsa or salsa verde. Red onion, raw or pickled. Vegan sour cream. Fresh...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Linguine al Limone [Vegan]

Zest and juice of 2 lemons (2 teaspoons [6 g] zest, 6–8 tablespoons [90-120 ml] juice) 2 cups (480 ml) pasta cooking water (as needed) 1/2 cup (30 g) fresh parsley, finely chopped, plus more for garnish. Salt, to taste. Pepper, to taste. Preparation. Add the pistachios to a...
RECIPES
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy