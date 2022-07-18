ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Morning Forecast – Monday, July 18th

By Lexi Birmingham
myarklamiss.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MONROE, LA. – (07/18/22) TODAY: Happy Monday! We are starting off our morning with a few light, isolated showers across portions of our viewing area with temperatures in the 70s. Activity should be wrapping up by the early to mid afternoon and cloud cover will decrease as a...

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Monday, July 18th

WEST MONROE, La. — (7/18/2022) Extreme heat and humidity both expected to persist across much of the central and southern United States over the next week to ten days. Rainfall, if any, is likely to be short-lived… not likely to provide any widespread, significant relief to the ArkLaMiss.
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

NBC 10 News Today: Back to School Drive

WEST MONROE, LA
City
West Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

The City of West Monroe holds Arkansas Road widening and roundabout project ribbon cutting

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tuesday, July 19, 2022, The City of West Monroe held the Arkansas Road widening and roundabout project ribbon cutting. The project has transformed the busy corridor by significantly improving traffic flow along three miles of roadway. The project included the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) widening Arkansas Road from North 7th Street to Caldwell Road from two to five lanes, with a continuous center left turn lane.
KNOE TV8

Renwick Street Bridge will have a new look soon

Check out these wild turkeys at the Monroe zoo. Organizers with the United Way of NELA are continuing their heirship program to help individuals who inherit property avoid losing the real estate. Feed Your Soul: The Thirsty Farmer Winery. Updated: 16 hours ago. Wine is normally not associated with Northeast...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Fire responds to two-house fire on Olive Street

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a two-house fire on Olive Street on July 18. They say one house became engulfed in flames and caught a neighboring house on fire. The neighboring house had one person inside, but they were able to get out unharmed.
MONROE, LA
#Heat Index#Lexibirmwx
myarklamiss.com

FOX 14 Your Morning News: Adopt a Pet

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Are you looking for a new family member? The Union County Protection Society has pets that will be just right for your home. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.
UNION COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

Pedestrian bridge near Carroll High getting some school spirit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new look is coming to Renwick Street bridge in Monroe as part of an effort to improve the look of the city. The pedestrian bridge crosses the heavily traveled Highway 165 near Carroll High School. Officials say it’ll be emblazoned with the words Carroll High School Bulldog Nation.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

The twin cities are considering new batting cages and tennis courts

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officials are considering enhancing the tennis courts at Forsythe Park and adding new batting cages at the Sterlington Sports Complex, which could bring in millions of dollars to the area. The CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe Alana Cooper says they conducted a research study to see...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Let’s Play Ball!: Dixie Youth Baseball Regional World Series to take place from July 21st to July 24th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From July 21, 2022, to July 24, 2022, Discover Monroe-West Monroe and the East Ouachita Recreation District will host the Dixie Youth Baseball Regional World Series at the Ouachita Sportsplex. Divisions include 6U T-ball, 6U Coach Pitch, 7U Coach Pitch, and 11U. Teams from Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi will […]
MONROE, LA
L'Observateur

Expectant mother dies in single car crash

Winn Parish – On July 19, 2022, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 505 south of Louisiana Highway 126. This crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Bronwyn D. Chandler and her unborn child. The initial investigation revealed...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for two brothers linked to a shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 16, 2022, around 10:30 PM, Monroe Police responded to a reported shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Adams Street. Before shots were fired, a crowd had gathered in the area for a memorial.  During the memorial, an argument ensued between a few of the parties in attendance. The […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Sleeping couple prompts complaint

Ruston Police arrested two people Friday morning after responding to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Cassidy Lane off Cooktown Road. Officers observed a parked car with the engine running in the 1100 block of Cassidy Lane. A man, later identified as Daniel Harvey, 36, of West Monroe, was asleep behind the wheel and a female, later identified as Jaclyn Duncan, 39, of Jonesboro, was asleep in the passenger seat. Officers awoke Harvey and had him step out of the vehicle. Harvey’s appearance indicated probable drug use. Duncan was awakened as well and the two were questioned about their presence at the residence. The investigation led to a search of the car which revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
RUSTON, LA

