In July 1972, music began flowing from a new Chicago band named after the river Styx. The quintet introduced itself to the world with "Best Thing," a love song inspired by guitarist James "J.Y." Young's wife, Susan. It was the lone single from their self-titled first LP, which followed in August 1972 — a relatively inauspicious debut (neither the single nor the album charted) for a band that would score its first hit, "Lady," just two years later. Toward the end of the decade, Styx was one of the world's biggest-selling groups.

