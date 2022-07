Rezoning and rebranding will have the attention of Emporia City Commissioners during their back-to-back action and study meeting Wednesday morning. During their action session, commissioners will consider approving a pair of ordinances one for the rezoning of a portion of the property on the east side of Michelle Street south of 12th Ave. and north of 9th Ave and the other related to city commission meetings. A change order for the Americus sanitary sewer extension project may also be approved.

