WATCH: Man breaks record for chugging pickle juice in Pennsylvania

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

A Wisconsin man showed up in Pittsburgh at the Picklesburgh festival and broke a record.

Jalen Franko, who has almost one million followers on TikTok showed up to the prelims of the pickle juice chugging challenge at Picklesburgh festival and allegedly broke a record according to one of the hosts.

Franko was able to chug a jar of pickle juice in 4.5 seconds. You can watch his chug skills here

Franko went on to the finals and won the event and became the ‘mayor of Picklesburgh.’

This year was the 7th annual Picklesburgh event.

RackAttack
2d ago

... and afterwards the paramedics broke a record for amount of high blood pressure medicine administered.

