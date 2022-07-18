ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Gaston County Mugshots July 17th

By WCCB Web Staff
wccbcharlotte.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gaston County Mugshots from...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Drug house officially ‘closed for business’: Sheriff

KINGS MOUNTIAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An apparent drug house in Cleveland County is officially shut down, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page that “customers are no longer welcome” and stuck a sign in the ground, ensuring everyone was aware.
WBTV

Lincoln County residents remember well-known resident

Statistically speaking, black women are more likely to have complications. Grants will allow greater access to broadband and high-speed internet in 12 North Carolina counties. Nearly 7,000 households and 374 businesses in 12 North Carolina counties are set to receive high-speed internet. CMPD chief, Meck Co. DA say change is...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Police Searching For Missing Person

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – A Gaston County man was reported missing by his family on Saturday, July 16th. Family members of Darby McDowell, 50, state they have not been able to get in contact with him since Thursday, July 7th. McDowell works at the Keeter plant on Charles Raper...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Government
WBTV

1 person dead after west Charlotte shooting

People all around town knew him for friendly personality and his involvement with the Lincolnton High School football team and band. Grants will allow greater access to broadband and high-speed internet in 12 North Carolina counties. Updated: 22 minutes ago. Nearly 7,000 households and 374 businesses in 12 North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
cn2.com

Homeless Shelter is Coming to Fruition in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An effort to provide shelter in Lancaster County to those who are homeless is finally coming to fruition. The City of Lancaster’s Board of Zoning and Appeals for voted in favor, with just one vote opposed Monday night, to pass a special exception allowing a house in the city to be used as a Room and Boarding House for homeless individuals and families.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
CBS 17

NC felon sentenced 10 years for possession of firearm, attempt to flee feds

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Kannapolis man will spend 10 years in prison with three more years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of firearm by felon and having multiple drugs on his person, the Department of Justice said. Court documents said Kannapolis police spotted Gerrell Laquan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTV

Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In June, Kim Yost Fraley of Rowan County was found guilty of three counts of exploitation of an older adult. On Friday, she learned that she would be going to prison for sentences of 16 to 29 months for each of the two class F felonies, and six to 17 months for the class H felony, meaning Fraley will serve between 3.2 and 6.2 years in prison.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Package Thief

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male who allegedly stole packages from a resident’s front porch. According to a news release, the unknown male waited for the United States Postal Service truck to deliver...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Drugs discovered inside Polk County Detention Center

K-9 Rudik assists in locating methamphetamine, narcotics inside the jail. COLUMBUS– Last week, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office discovered approximately 2.4 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics inside of the Polk County Detention Center. Deputies were able to locate the drugs with assistance from K-9 Rudik...
POLK COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old gets $1 million bond

A Statesville man was charged over the weekend for kidnapping and statutory rape of a 12-year-old. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a call Saturday morning in regards to a missing 12-year-old. When Road Patrol Deputies arrived on the scene, they spoke with the caller who said her granddaughter had left the residence sometime last night.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Man wanted in deadly Asheville shooting arrested in Charlotte

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with an Asheville shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been arrested. 20-year-old Menelik Tefari Nesanet was arrested around noon Monday in Charlotte. Nesanet was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility and is facing charges of...
wccbcharlotte.com

CPD: One Charged With Murder, Searching Second Suspect

CONCORD, N.C. – The Concord Police Department has charged a suspect with murder and is searching for an accomplice. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the Southern Chase Subdivision near Zion Church Road. During the investigation, the officers made contact with a vehicle on Old...
CONCORD, NC
my40.tv

Asheville police release identities of victims in Friday night shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have released the identities of one person who was shot and killed on Friday night and another who was injured. The department says Brittney Jakeline Gamez-Farjat, 20, of Hendersonville, passed away late Friday after being transported to Mission Hospital. Donald Wayne Harrison, 30,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy