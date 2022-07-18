Gaston County Mugshots July 17th

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In June, Kim Yost Fraley of Rowan County was found guilty of three counts of exploitation of an older adult. On Friday, she learned that she would be going to prison for sentences of 16 to 29 months for each of the two class F felonies, and six to 17 months for the class H felony, meaning Fraley will serve between 3.2 and 6.2 years in prison.

