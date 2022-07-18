Gaston County Mugshots July 17th

KINGS MOUNTIAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An apparent drug house in Cleveland County is officially shut down, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page that “customers are no longer welcome” and stuck a sign in the ground, ensuring everyone was aware.
Statistically speaking, black women are more likely to have complications.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – A Gaston County man was reported missing by his family on Saturday, July 16th. Family members of Darby McDowell, 50, state they have not been able to get in contact with him since Thursday, July 7th. McDowell works at the Keeter plant on Charles Raper...
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people in Lincoln County are remembering a man who they say was a staple in the community. Most simply knew him as “Kojack,” someone who would always greet you with a smile and did his best to make you feel welcome. He...
People all around town knew him for friendly personality and his involvement with the Lincolnton High School football team and band.
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An effort to provide shelter in Lancaster County to those who are homeless is finally coming to fruition. The City of Lancaster’s Board of Zoning and Appeals for voted in favor, with just one vote opposed Monday night, to pass a special exception allowing a house in the city to be used as a Room and Boarding House for homeless individuals and families.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months in prison, followed by a 3-year term of supervised release for the offense of felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Gerrell Laquan McRae, 39, pled guilty on April 7, 2022, to one...
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were taken into custody in Catawba County Wednesday morning after police responded to a shots fired call at a convenience store. Officers responded to the store at around 10 a.m. on Highway 321. Authorities said they found several of pounds of marijuana and...
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In June, Kim Yost Fraley of Rowan County was found guilty of three counts of exploitation of an older adult. On Friday, she learned that she would be going to prison for sentences of 16 to 29 months for each of the two class F felonies, and six to 17 months for the class H felony, meaning Fraley will serve between 3.2 and 6.2 years in prison.
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male who allegedly stole packages from a resident’s front porch. According to a news release, the unknown male waited for the United States Postal Service truck to deliver...
K-9 Rudik assists in locating methamphetamine, narcotics inside the jail. COLUMBUS– Last week, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office discovered approximately 2.4 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics inside of the Polk County Detention Center. Deputies were able to locate the drugs with assistance from K-9 Rudik...
A Statesville man was charged over the weekend for kidnapping and statutory rape of a 12-year-old. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a call Saturday morning in regards to a missing 12-year-old. When Road Patrol Deputies arrived on the scene, they spoke with the caller who said her granddaughter had left the residence sometime last night.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with an Asheville shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been arrested. 20-year-old Menelik Tefari Nesanet was arrested around noon Monday in Charlotte. Nesanet was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility and is facing charges of...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A stolen gun and meth were found inside the vehicle of a man who was driving erratically in Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 40-year-old Hickory resident Jesse Cartrette, who was driving erratically last Thursday near Old Mountain Road. An open […]
CONCORD, N.C. – The Concord Police Department has charged a suspect with murder and is searching for an accomplice. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the Southern Chase Subdivision near Zion Church Road. During the investigation, the officers made contact with a vehicle on Old...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have released the identities of one person who was shot and killed on Friday night and another who was injured. The department says Brittney Jakeline Gamez-Farjat, 20, of Hendersonville, passed away late Friday after being transported to Mission Hospital. Donald Wayne Harrison, 30,...
