Toys R Us is returning to Syracuse — and more locations — this holiday season. Macy’s announced Monday that Toys “R” Us pop-up shops will be opening inside every Macy’s department store in the U.S. by fall as part of a partnership with the beloved toy brand’s parent company WHP Global. That includes Macy’s locations in Upstate New York such as Destiny USA in Syracuse; Eastview Mall and Greece Ridge Center near Rochester; Colonie Center and Crossgates Mall near Albany; Walden Galleria and Boulevard Mall near Buffalo; and the Poughkeepsie Galleria in the Hudson Valley.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO