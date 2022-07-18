ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 12 hurt in 9 NYC shootings overnight; victims include girl, 13, woman sitting on bench

By Adam Warner, Carol D'Auria
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago
Police officers and bystanders at the scene of a shooting in Brownsville on Sunday night. Photo credit Citizen App

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Nine shootings in New York City overnight Sunday left one person dead and at least 12 wounded, police said Monday.

There were three shootings in Brooklyn, three in the Bronx, two in Manhattan and one in Queens—the latest wave of violence to hit the city this summer.

Among the victims was a man fatally shot in the face in Harlem; a mother and her young daughter wounded in the Bronx; and a 74-year-old woman shot in the stomach as she sat on a bench in Brooklyn.

The night’s deadly shooting was in Harlem, where a 34-year-old man was shot in the head near W. 115th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard at the King Towers housing complex around 11:05 p.m.

A critically wounded teen was among the victims in a Harlem shooting. Photo credit Citizen App

Police said it appears there was a group of people at the scene when shots rang out, with one of the bullets striking the victim. He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital and later identified as Sean Tinsley, of the Bronx.

About an hour later in Chelsea, a man was shot in the face around 12:15 a.m. at W. 22nd Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital and was expected to survive.

A bullet in the Chelsea shooting also struck the bumper of an unmarked NYPD car, police said. No officers were inside the vehicle at the time.

Earlier in the night in the Bronx, a 46-year-old mom and her 13-year-old daughter were struck by stray bullets in a bodega at Southern Boulevard and Jennings Street in the Charlotte Gardens section just before 9 p.m.

The mom suffered a graze wound to the chest and her daughter suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were expected to survive.

Police believe two shooters on bicycles fired shots in the area and that the two victims were not the intended targets.

A woman was shot as she walked her dog—one of two shootings in the Charlotte Gardens section of the Bronx overnight. Photo credit Citizen App

Around the same time that the mom and daughter were shot, a 22-year-old woman was shot just four blocks away in the same neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the leg as she walked her dog at Bristow and Jennings streets, police said. A gunman drove past in a white vehicle and shot her. She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

And in Brooklyn earlier in the night, a 74-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen as she was sitting on a courtyard bench inside the Pink Houses at Loring and Autumn avenues in East New York.

Gunfire erupted and a bullet hit the woman’s stomach around 6:40 p.m. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital and expected to survive.

The shooting scene in Brownsville after four men were shot. Photo credit Citizen App

Less than two hours later, four men were wounded in a shooting in Brownsville around 8 p.m.

A 16-year-old was shot in the head and rushed to Brookdale Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old man was also shot in the abdomen; a 59-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg; and a 34-year-old man had a graze wound to the back.

The gunman in that shooting was involved in a physical confrontation with several people before gunfire erupted. Two of the four victims were involved in the fight, police said. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

About two hours later, an 18-year-old man was shot at the Nostrand Playground in East Flatbush—the borough’s third shooting of the night with injuries.

The victim, who was shot in the right leg, told police that the shooter drove by in a dark-colored sedan and opened fire. Police said the victim had several past arrests, though it’s unclear if he was the intended target.

Police tape up at the scene of a shooting in the Charlotte Gardens section of the Bronx. Photo credit Citizen App

A shooting in the Rockaways in Queens around 1 a.m. also left a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg near Rockaway Freeway and Beach 54th Street in Edgemere.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was uncooperative and has a record with multiple arrests.

And back in the Bronx just before 4 a.m., a man was shot at the Cross Bronx Expressway and Leland Avenue in the Van Nest section. Little information was immediately available about the shooting, but it’s believed the victim was struck in his leg.

No arrests have been reported in any of the shootings as investigations continue, police said.

Comments / 13

Kim Noble
2d ago

You can't even walk the streets without getting shot. when is this **** going to stop!!!

Reply(2)
5
 

