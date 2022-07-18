ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon's Baalbek festival back, despite economic collapse

SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAALBEK, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s renowned Baalbek festival is back, held in front of a live audience for the first time since 2019, despite the country's economic meltdown and the coronavirus pandemic. French pianist Simon Ghraichy performed in front of a full house on Sunday night in...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Lebanese forces, investigative judge raid central bank

BEIRUT — (AP) — Lebanese security forces, accompanied by an investigative judge, raided the country's Central Bank on Tuesday in a divisive investigation against the bank's embattled governor. Judge Ghada Aoun had been investigating Gov. Riad Salameh, and in March charged him with illicit enrichment and money laundering....
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Economic Collapse#France#Art#Roman#French Iranian#Lebanese#Mexican#The Associated Press#English
nationalinterest.org

Pakistan’s Coming Collapse Should Worry the World

The bubble is collapsing, and the result will not be pretty. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent economic shockwaves across not only Europe but also the broader Middle East. Pakistan, whose economy is already weak because of decades of corruption, mismanagement, and unstable governance, has been particularly vulnerable. While many countries are dependent upon Ukrainian or Russian wheat or foreign energy imports, Pakistan requires both. Between July 2020 and January 2021, for example, Pakistan was the third-largest consumer of Ukrainian wheat exports after Indonesia and Egypt. The price spike in oil prices has hit Pakistan hard, driving up the cost of its imports by more than 85 percent, to almost $5 billion, just between 2020 and 2021.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
The Independent

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow. “The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek...
INDIA
The Atlantic

When Iran Says ‘Death to Israel,’ It Means It

In the days leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, distinguished journalists, analysts, and activists argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin was unlikely to green-light an assault that could go wrong in so many ways and instead might be bluffing. They employed a variety of political rationales to explain away the military buildup and escalating rhetoric. At the core of each explanation lay a troika of errors: denuding an adversary of agency, engaging in mirror-imaging, and, perhaps most of all, projecting a separate and more palatable logic onto the grim reality painted by the words and actions of a foreign leader.
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

The U.S. is planning to build a new embassy in Jerusalem. Palestinian families say the area is stolen land.

JERUSALEM — Thistles and brown grass blanket a patch of earth in a modern Jerusalem neighborhood likely slated to be part of a new U.S. Embassy. But according to Houston pathologist Dr. Hasan Khalidi, Israel has no right to grant the American government permission to build there. That’s because he believes the 7.5-acre the plot belongs to other Palestinian families like his own.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Iran's military warns U.S. against threats to use force

July 15 (Reuters) - The Iranian military warned the United States and Israel on Friday against threatening Iran with force, Iranian media reported, after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would use force as a last resort to prevent Tehran getting a nuclear weapon.
MILITARY
Fortune

Sri Lankan protesters deposed their president. Now the bankrupt country has no leader to negotiate a bailout with the IMF

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The 18-year reign of Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa dynasty came to an end by email. On Thursday, the president-in-exile, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clicked send on his digital letter of resignation to Parliament, having fled the island nation to Singapore via the Maldives a day before.
PROTESTS
Newsweek

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi Second NATO Leader to Resign in a Week

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he will resign from his position on Thursday, becoming the second NATO leader to resign over the past seven days. Draghi announced his resignation after a political party in his ruling coalition, called the 5-Star Movement, failed to support him in a parliamentary confidence vote earlier on Thursday over his plan to address rising living costs, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: Daily heartbreak of life in a country gone bankrupt

In Sri Lanka right now, before you've woken up, you're losing. Power cuts that run late into the sweltering nights steal hours of sleep as the fans cease; whole families waking up sapped from the months-long trial of shuffling their lives around daily blackouts after the country went bankrupt and essentially ran out of fuel.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy