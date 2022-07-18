ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina ranked the 4th worst state to live in

By Brayden Stamps
 2 days ago
(Getty Images)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — South Carolina was ranked number four in CNBC’s rankings of the 10 worst places to live in America.

One of the large factors dragging down South Carolina’s ranking is the lack of health care resources.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, the state only offers 2.19 hospital beds for every 1,000 residents.

South Carolina ranks low in overall health resources, ranking 44th among 50 states in access to clinical care, according to the United Health Foundation,

Other weaknesses included were the state’s crime rate and voting rights.

The listed strength of the state was the air quality.

Oklahoma, Texas and Arizona respectively were the three states listed below South Carolina on the rankings.

