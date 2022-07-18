Armed ‘Good Samaritan’ stopped Indiana mall shooting, broke mall rules

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — While police are crediting an Indiana man with shooting and killing a suspect in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting Sunday, mall policy prohibited him from carrying at all.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison confirmed Sunday that the shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall, located in a suburb just south of Indianapolis. The Good Samaritan, as police called him, was armed with a handgun.

“The real hero of the day was the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said.

Police say the 22-year-old from Bartholomew County had a legal gun permit. However, according to mall policy, the man should not have been carrying his handgun in the mall in the first place.

The Simon Property Group, which owns the mall, states in its code of conduct that no weapons are allowed at their shopping centers. The policy was last updated in April 2020.

The property group has worked with Greenwood police for several planned security technology upgrades after recent incidents at the mall, including two in which employees were held at gunpoint in the parking lot. These upgrades include license plate readers installed at mall entrances.

Despite the man’s failure to follow the mall’s code of conduct, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said the man saved lives.

“Someone we are calling the ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed. This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.”

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers

Three people were killed and two others were injured before the suspect was shot and killed.

A spokesperson for Simon Properties declined to comment Sunday evening, instead referring WXIN to Greenwood police.

Ann Jentz
2d ago

So glad he "broke the rules" WTF, ANY psycho can walk in with a gun but a good guy is "breaking the rules". I am going to ask the question HOW MANY PEOPLE WOULD BE DEAD if that guy hadn't "broken the rules"!

Willow Baize
2d ago

well I think the familys of the ones killed should all file suit against the mall for not properly providing a safe shopping family environment that resulted in death and or injury to there family member

Jim Gish
1d ago

if saving lives is breaking mall rules so be it. we all have seen the movie mall cop.thankful for this man and his gun and his actions to end this. more should step up and maybe this would stop.

