Three Chick-fil-A fast food restaurants, each owned by a local, independent operator, will open in Metro Detroit this year, with five more to follow in the next 3 to 5 years. The Atlanta-based company announced Tuesday that these new locations will open this fall in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia, joining the 10 other Chick-fil-As in the area. The new locations are expected to add 300 jobs.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO