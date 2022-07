On July 23, and for the 14th time, motorcycles, cars, and oftentimes airplanes will take an approximate 100-mile trek down Route 38 for the annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor “Tribute Ride”, set to depart at 11 a.m. from Owego Free Academy, located on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego, N.Y. Registration for the police escorted ride takes place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on the day of the ride.

OWEGO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO