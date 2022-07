Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Associated Press: Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting. “The video was played over the objection of (Nikolas) Cruz’s attorneys, who argued that any evidentiary value it has is outweighed by the emotions it would raise in the jurors. They argued that witness statements of what happened would be sufficient. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer dismissed the objection, saying a video that accurately reflects Cruz’s crimes does not unfairly prejudice his case.”

PARKLAND, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO