CHICAGO - Three people were robbed by gunmen in a white sedan in separate incidents roughly an hour apart overnight across three North Side neighborhoods. The first robbery took place at 11:40 p.m. in the 400 block of East Ohio Street where a 26-year-old man was walking with a woman when three males got out of a white sedan and demanded his belongings at gunpoint, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO