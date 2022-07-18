ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

St. Martin Parish considering repealing alligator feeding ban

By Sarah Lawrence
wbrz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MARTIN PARISH - An ordinance prohibiting the feeding of alligators except for in zoos and rehabilitative services could soon be revised or repealed completely. The ban on alligator...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
Local
Louisiana Government
KPLC TV

FEMA awards $12.8 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $58.8 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $12.8 million for recovery from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The reimbursements include the following:. $2,219,942 to Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp. for removal and replacement of damaged infrastructure...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Sources: Officials turned blind eye to failures at juvenile jails

BATON ROUGE- Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit some facilities under the Office of Juvenile Justice's (OJJ) watch are in such disarray, many are unsafe for the juveniles housed there and the adults tasked with watching them. Our sources spoke on condition of anonymity but agreed the Bridge City Center for Youth should be closed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Zoos#Boating#Parish
KPLC TV

La. abortion debate reaches Vernon Parish

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - While the fate of Louisiana’s abortion trigger law hangs in the balance amidst a whiplash of litigation, the abortion debate has carried over to the local level. On June 18, the Vernon Parish Democratic Party sought to address the feasibility of executing the trigger law....
VERNON PARISH, LA
Teche News

Henderson Lake drawdown planned

Another drawdown of Henderson Lake is just weeks away. At the July 5 St. Martin Parish Council meeting, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Biologist Manager Brac Salyers delivered a presentation on the process and the necessity of the action. Salyers reported that the mild 2021-22 winter has allowed the...
HENDERSON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
News Radio 710 KEEL

SNAP Benefits System Crashes in Louisiana

Trouble for folks trying to use SNAP benefit cards across Louisiana on Sunday. There was a problem with the system and cards were denied at stores all over the state. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has confirmed that (SNAP) is now back up and running after being down for most of Sunday, July 17.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Louisiana Man with Medical Condition that May Impair His Judgment

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Louisiana Man with Medical Condition that May Impair His Judgment. Louisiana – On July 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for 61-year-old David Ledoux. He was last seen at his residence on Robeline Provencal Road in Provencal, Louisiana, on July 16, 2022, at 9:30 p.m. His wife discovered him missing this morning. He is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Louisiana drug trafficker arrested

Vermilion Parish, La. (KLFY) — The Vermilion Municipal sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of 41-year-old, Alan Kongmani, for various narcotic related offenses. After the identifying Kongmani of New Iberia as the suspected narcotics trafficker, Vermilion Parish Shariff Office agents were able to intercept a narcotics...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
225batonrouge.com

Meet the Baton Rouge residents who brought ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ to life

As a runaway hit that spent more than 150 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list, Delia Owens’ 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing practically begged for a film adaptation from the moment Reese Witherspoon deemed it worthy of her Hello Sunshine Book Club, placating the hearts of fans who couldn’t wait to see the headstrong Kya and her North Carolina marshes come to life. But if you watched the movie’s first trailer and thought that North Carolina looked suspiciously like south Louisiana, you’d be right. Filmed largely in our state along the bayous of Houma and the outskirts of New Orleans, the adaptation—which hit theaters this past the weekend—didn’t just use Louisiana’s beauty as a backdrop, but employed local talent both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy