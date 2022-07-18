ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Summer Reading Program, Day 1: A Boy, A Mouse and Your Own Adventure

By Eric Vardeman
theretronetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago, I mentioned a series of books from my childhood on the Retro Network VIP Slack channel and asked if anyone had heard of the series. Somewhat surprisingly, nobody had heard of the books. That got me to thinking about all the books I enjoyed reading as a...

theretronetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

A Refresher on the Targaryen Family Tree Before "House of the Dragon"

If you've spent any time at all as a fan of the "Game of Thrones" universe, you know just how tangled the character webs and family trees can get. That's especially the case when it comes to the Targaryens, the twisted, intermarried, royal family of dragon riders whose history is about to be further explored in the upcoming prequel series "House of the Dragon."
TV SERIES
The Atlantic

When a Troubling Book Gets a Hollywood Makeover

In the best-selling 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing, the author Delia Owens describes the marshlands surrounding a fictional North Carolina town vividly and reverently. They’re a dangerous setting teeming with wildlife, and they toughen up their human inhabitants, including the young Kya. Abandoned by her family, Kya endures one “stinky-hot” day after the next alone, living in a shack with “greenish-black veins of mildew … in every crevice.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Too Old for Fairy Tales’ on Netflix, a Polish Family Comedy About a Gamer Kid and His Mom’s Cancer Battle

Netflix’s Too Old for Fairy Tales is a Polish comedy that wants to be about serious things without getting too serious about them. It plops a boy with a budding “career” in esports in a plot involving the goofy best pal, the girl he has a crush on, the mom with a serious ailment and the loony auntie who’s taking care of him. Yes, all this has a familiar ring to it, but maybe it’ll wring a little comedy and pathos from a boilerplate scenario. TOO OLD FOR FAIRY TALES: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: In plucky first-person voiceover...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Fairs#The Boys#Adventure Books#Summer Reading Program#Pizza Hut
HackerNoon

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 23 - The Island of Monte Cristo

Thus, at length, by one of the unexpected strokes of fortune which sometimes befall those who have for a long time been the victims of an evil destiny, Dantès was about to secure the opportunity he wished for, by simple and natural means, and land on the island without incurring any suspicion. One night more and he would be on his way. The night was one of feverish distraction, and in its progress visions, good and evil, passed through Dantès’ mind. If he closed his eyes, he saw Cardinal Spada’s letter written on the wall in characters of flame—if he slept for a moment the wildest dreams haunted his brain. He ascended into grottos paved with emeralds, with panels of rubies, and the roof glowing with diamond stalactites. Pearls fell drop by drop, as subterranean waters filter in their caves. Edmond, amazed, wonderstruck, filled his pockets with the radiant gems and then returned to daylight, when he discovered that his prizes had all changed into common pebbles. He then endeavored to re-enter the marvellous grottos, but they had suddenly receded, and now the path became a labyrinth, and then the entrance vanished, and in vain did he tax his memory for the magic and mysterious word which opened the splendid caverns of Ali Baba to the Arabian fisherman. All was useless, the treasure disappeared, and had again reverted to the genii from whom for a moment he had hoped to carry it off. The day came at length, and was almost as feverish as the night had been, but it brought reason to the aid of imagination, and Dantès was then enabled to arrange a plan which had hitherto been vague and unsettled in his brain. Night came, and with it the preparation for departure, and these preparations served to conceal Dantès’ agitation. He had by degrees assumed such authority over his companions that he was almost like a commander on board; and as his orders were always clear, distinct, and easy of execution, his comrades obeyed him with celerity and pleasure. The old patron did not interfere, for he too had recognized the superiority of Dantès over the crew and himself. He saw in the young man his natural successor, and regretted that he had not a daughter, that he might have bound Edmond to him by a more secure alliance. At seven o’clock in the evening all was ready, and at ten minutes past seven they doubled the lighthouse just as the beacon was kindled. The sea was calm, and, with a fresh breeze from the south-east, they sailed beneath a bright blue sky, in which God also lighted up in turn his beacon lights, each of which is a world. Dantès told them that all hands might turn in, and he would take the helm. When the Maltese (for so they called Dantès) had said this, it was sufficient, and all went to their bunks contentedly. This frequently happened. Dantès, cast from solitude into the world, frequently experienced an imperious desire for solitude; and what solitude is more complete, or more poetical, than that of a ship floating in isolation on the sea during the obscurity of the night, in the silence of immensity, and under the eye of Heaven?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Entertainment Weekly

The 50 books we're dying to see get adapted

Adaptations are currently as hot as ever, and with services like Netflix and Amazon continuing to expand their programming lineup, the need for interesting and established material is pretty high. Well, Hollywood, we've got some options — and by "some," we mean 50 books and series that have either yet to be acquired or whose development appears to be stalled. Each of these would make for a great film, an addicting series, or some other prestige-y thing. Call this our adaptation must-list — what are we missing?—David Canfield.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
purewow.com

‘Night of the Living Rez’ Is an Unforgettable Story Collection About Coming of Age on a Reservation

Though Native American writers like Louise Erdrich, Joy Harjo and N. Scott Momaday have been producing poignant, award-winning work since the late 1960s (Momaday’s House Made of Dawn earned the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1969), the past few years in particular have seen a spate of books written by and about Indigenous peoples. Books like Where the Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson, From the Hilltop by Toni Jensen and, perhaps most famously, There There, a 2019 bestseller by Tommy Orange, whom The New York Times described as “part of a new generation of acclaimed indigenous writers” were heralded for “shattering old tropes and stereotypes about Native American literature, experience and identity.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Collider

Belgian Film ‘Playground’ Investigates Society Through the Eyes of Schoolchildren

The well-being of a society is often linked to how effective its institutions are at providing access to healthcare, education, and opportunities for its communities. Gauging the emotional state of the youth in an education system is an insightful metric to understand how well a society is functioning. More specifically, a school setting can be a microcosm for the adult world, as well as the future of humanity. Schools were created as vehicles to help guide children to become curious students, transforming them into self-motivated educators when they graduate. However, knowing firsthand as a public school teacher, observing students in a classroom to understand how they perceive the world and how they fit into its puzzle isn't that effective; instead, examining student interactions and how they socialize outside the machine of a classroom exposes the failures of a society.
EDUCATION
Salon

"Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" part 1 ending explained: Olivia’s plan

This story originally appeared on Hidden Remote. "Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" made its unsettling debut on Lifetime with "Part 1: The Marriage" which set the stage for Olivia's revenge. Over the course of two hours, we were taken from the throes of her romance to Malcolm Foxworth to the shattering of her dreams as her husband revealed the obsessive, controlling monster he truly is.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson To Release Book About His Longtime Best Friend And Drummer Paul English, ‘Me And Paul: Untold Tales Of A Fabled Friendship’

Willie Nelson has a brand new book on the way. The man just doesn’t slow down, after releasing his 97th studio album on his 89th birthday in April, and currently being out on the road for his Outlaw Music Festival tour, he’s gearing up for this new launch. Set for release in September, Willie’s spilling all sorts of secrets and wild stories from the road that he experienced throughout the years with his longtime drummer and best friend, Paul English. Titled […] The post Willie Nelson To Release Book About His Longtime Best Friend And Drummer Paul English, ‘Me And Paul: Untold Tales Of A Fabled Friendship’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy