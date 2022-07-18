Mitchell City Council agenda for Monday, July 18, 2022

A Wessington Springs man has changed his plea to guilty after killing his wife’s grandmother. 39-year old Mitch Caffee pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault. Several other charges, including kidnapping and first degree murder, were dropped as a result of the plea. Caffee forced his way into Lorraine Redmann’s home last October and shot her in the head. He initially claimed it was an accident while trying to knock a phone out of Redmann’s hand. A standoff followed as Caffee held a female hostage after the shooting. Caffee, who has a history of violence, will be sentenced on August 17th.

