Police call off search for Blair County man

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials have called off the search for a 73-year-old man who was reported missing with dementia, according to Blair County 911.

Melvin Ray Snyder, who reportedly goes by Ray, was last seen in the Scotch Valley area near Sue Street in Frankstown Township Monday morning, July 18.

Snyder is described as wearing a white tank top, blue checkered pajama pants, black socks, and blue slippers. He’s roughly 5 foot 7 and 160 pounds with an unshaven face. A photo of Snyder was not immediately available.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.