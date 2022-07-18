ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Police call off search for Blair County man

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwvEB_0gjSoyja00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials have called off the search for a 73-year-old man who was reported missing with dementia, according to Blair County 911.

Melvin Ray Snyder, who reportedly goes by Ray, was last seen in the Scotch Valley area near Sue Street in Frankstown Township Monday morning, July 18.

Snyder is described as wearing a white tank top, blue checkered pajama pants, black socks, and blue slippers. He’s roughly 5 foot 7 and 160 pounds with an unshaven face. A photo of Snyder was not immediately available.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WTAJ

Duo busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon duo was busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona just days after the alleged supplier for one of them was arrested. Altoona police arrested 24-year-old Noah Hess and 22-year-old Mackenzie Chaney after both came into the city June 10, reportedly to deal heroin with an informant. According to police, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate gun reported stolen from Brockway business

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a gun was reported stolen from a Brockway business in Snyder Township. Police were called to Preston Dairy Equipment on Route 28 after a handgun was discovered missing from an office drawer. It’s reported that an unknown white male entered the business July 17 between 6 and 6:30 a.m.
BROCKWAY, PA
WTAJ

‘It’s not us:’ Police warn of ‘fake trooper’ scam

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are warning residents of a “fake trooper” scam that has been going around the area. Troopers said that people are being called by scammers who make it look like they’re calling from a PSP station. They then use the name of a trooper from that station to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankstown Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Blair County, PA
Crime & Safety
Blair County, PA
Sports
County
Blair County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
WTAJ

Bedford County man charged with breaking into relative’s house

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was arrested after police arrived at a burglary that ended up being the owner’s relative. State police said they were called to an unoccupied residence on Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township around 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 18. The owner was waiting outside and told police that […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yost#Pennsylvania State Police#Snyder#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Punxsutawney Police Department, STAT MedEvac, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, Jefferson County EMS, Brackman Chevrolet Buick, and many volunteers made the 2022 bike rodeo a success. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Police Department. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged with slapping child, hitting woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged after a woman said he hit her and a two-year-old child. Trey Greene, 23, was arrested on Friday, July 15 after he had an argument with the woman at a home along Beech Avenue, according to Altoona police. An older child in the home told police Greene slapped the two-year-old toddler twice prior to the argument for not lying down.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Couple accused of stealing nearly $1M from stepmother

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Newry couple has been arrested after being accused of taking nearly $1,000,000 from their stepmother and also selling her home right out from underneath her. David Dickman, 45, and Melissa Dickman, 44, are facing multiple felony charges including theft and endangering the welfare of a dependent after being accused […]
NEWRY, PA
iheart.com

Home Invaders Injure Residents - Stabbed One 13 Times

>Home Invaders Injure Residents - Stabbed One 13 Times. (Waynesboro, PA) -- Police in Franklin County are investigating a home invasion where one of the residents was stabbed 13 times. Officers responded to the incident late Sunday afternoon at a home on Harrison Avenue. The residents say one or two masked people had forced their way in, stabbed the one resident and injured another's leg. Both are expected to be okay. The victims have not been identified.
WAYNESBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

U-Haul crash leads to DUI arrest for Altoona man, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly crashing a U-Haul into another car, fleeing, and being found with open cans of Mike’s Hard alcoholic beverages. According to Altoona Police, they were called about a man in a U-Haul hitting the back of someone’s car and then fleeing the scene just […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Crash shuts down Scalp Ave. in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County officials say a three-vehicle crash shut down Scalp Ave. Tuesday night in Richland Township. Details are limited at this time, but multiple injuries and entrapment have been reported. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. and officials say the road will be shut...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

3 rushed to hospital after crash on Scalp Ave. in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A three-car accident in Richland Township shut down a section of Scalp Avenue Tuesday evening. The accident was reported around 7:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of Scalp Avenue, near the KFC. The road was shut down between Luray Avenue and Burk Avenue into the overnight hours. Three people were […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out inside home in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Firefighters responded when flames broke out in a home in Arnold, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at a house along 3rd Avenue. Smoke was pouring from the windows. Firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Slippy Murder Case Closed

On Tuesday, Investigators officially announced the closure of the fatal stabbing case of 27-year-old Tyler Slippy. Nearly 2 years ago, Slippy was found stabbed to death in his Hollidaysburg apartment in November of 2020. The man who killed Slippy — identified as “Kenneth Kim” — took his own life later that year on Christmas Eve after fleeing from Police. Investigators say Kim confessed to a friend that he killed Slippy over a romantic rivalry.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Blair County appoints Zimmerman as new judge

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Blair County officially appointed Ilissa Zimmerman Tuesday as a judge for the courts. In doing this they have filled the vacancy for Daniel Milliron, who retired back in December. The county held a ceremony at the courthouse this afternoon to celebrate. During Zimmerman’s time in Blair County, she served over thirty […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy