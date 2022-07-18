Galaxy S22 Deals: Up to $1,000 Off at Samsung, $800 Off at Verizon and More

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Spanish-language sports and entertainment are going mobile and only the Un-carrier is giving its customers a front row seat to all the action. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it will give its customers a full year subscription to ViX+, which will be loaded with 10,000 hours of original Spanish-language series, movies, news and live sports. Delivering more than 4,000 hours of live soccer in the U.S., ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches. And who doesn’t need a break when everything costs more these days? A year of ViX+ on Us for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers with eligible plans is $84 back in their pockets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006194/en/ T-Mobile Gives Customers ViX+ on Us. Original series, exclusive movies and best of live sports from the premium Spanish-language streaming service will be available to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers for a year on us. (Graphic: Business Wire)

