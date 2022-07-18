ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Galaxy S22 Deals: Up to $1,000 Off at Samsung, $800 Off at Verizon and More

By Jared DiPane
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest and greatest phones in Samsung's flagship lineup are the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. These successors to the Galaxy S21 and now-discontinued Galaxy Note series first hit shelves earlier this year, and quickly scored a top spot on our list of the best phones for 2022. When...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 1

pocketnow.com

Get a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 for just $100

Samsung’s Summer sales event is here, and it comes with tons of great deals for those interested in purchasing a new Galaxy device. One of today's best deals comes with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, starting at just $100 on its base model with 256GB of storage space. Indeed, this is the same price you would have to pay for the 128GB storage model, but the latest offer will get you a memory upgrade without additional cost.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

T-Mobile Gives Customers ViX+ on Us

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Spanish-language sports and entertainment are going mobile and only the Un-carrier is giving its customers a front row seat to all the action. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it will give its customers a full year subscription to ViX+, which will be loaded with 10,000 hours of original Spanish-language series, movies, news and live sports. Delivering more than 4,000 hours of live soccer in the U.S., ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches. And who doesn’t need a break when everything costs more these days? A year of ViX+ on Us for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers with eligible plans is $84 back in their pockets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006194/en/ T-Mobile Gives Customers ViX+ on Us. Original series, exclusive movies and best of live sports from the premium Spanish-language streaming service will be available to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers for a year on us. (Graphic: Business Wire)
UEFA
The Verge

The latest iPad Mini is selling at a major discount

The best iPad deal during Prime Day was on the 2020 iPad Air, selling for $379 at Walmart ($220 off). But the newer, faster iPad Mini has taken its place with a $100 price drop at Best Buy that brings it down to $399.99. While you’re technically getting less tablet for your money — the Mini has an 8.3-inch screen compared to the Air’s 10.9-inch display — it features a slightly faster A15 Bionic chipset than what’s in the 2020 Air. It’s also similar in design, boasting a revamped look that includes slick, flat edges, a Touch ID-equipped power button, and a USB-C charging port. Read our review.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Adaptive Pixel#Auto Framing#Super Clear
Engadget

Samsung's 1TB 980 Pro SSD with heatsink is cheaper than ever right now

Many PS5 owners were thrilled when Sony finally unlocked the console to accept expandable SSD storage last year. However, as we explained in our guide, adding extra space to the PS5 isn't as easy as buying the highest-capacity drive possible and installing it. You'll need a certain style of drive, plus a heatsink among other things. We've got a whole list of compatible SSDs that we like for the console, and one of our favorites that comes with a heatsink is down to its lowest price ever. The 1TB model of Samsung's 980 Pro SSD with heatsink is on sale for $140 right now, or 39 percent off its usual price. You'll find a similar discount on the 2TB version, which is 38 percent off and down to $250.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

5 Android Phone Settings That Protect Your Privacy From Other Users

We often tend to overlook privacy settings on our smartphones. However, this can be risky—people could read your texts or even copy your files. There are tons of settings buried within our smartphones and tablets that can help us better control how we protect our devices and personal information.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung’s most beautiful 2022 QLED TVs are finally on sale

If you want a TV that’s about being stylish as much as it is a practical part of your home theater then you might want to check out Samsung’s The Frame (2022) and The Serif (2022) both of which have finally gone on sale in the US and UK, having been announced at the start of the year, and made available to pre-order a few months ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ZDNet

Prime Day parties on with the discount on this future-proof Samsung 8K TV

Amazon Prime Day is over, but other vendors still have a number of summer savings worth checking out, including a $500 discount on the Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. The sale is what Samsung calls "Black Friday in July," a hat-tip to the upcoming week of sales in late November. For a limited time, the tech giant has a range of sales on TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Get a monitor, mouse, and keyboard for $136 with this bundle deal

A computer isn’t a computer until you have the right peripherals to put it to use, and right now you can get an HD monitor, a wireless keyboard, and wireless mouse for just $136 as part of a bundled deal taking place at HP. The trio of accessories would typically cost $240 when purchased individually, making this bundled deal a savings of $104. Whether you’re looking to replace some older accessories or are looking to round out a new desktop computer purchase, this is one of the better monitor deals we’ve come across, and one of the better bundled deals you can pounce on.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Buy Deal Knocks $670 Off This 75-Inch Toshiba M550 4K Smart TV

Whether you're a movie buff, a hardcore gamer or a serious sports fan, all your favorite content looks better on a big screen. If you're in the market for a new TV, we think bigger is almost always better, and right now, it doesn't have to break the bank, either. Best Buy is currently offering $670 off this massive 75-inch Toshiba UHD smart TV, so you can pick it up for just $730. There's no clear-cut expiration on this discount, so if you're looking for a large, affordable TV set, consider acting sooner rather than later.
ELECTRONICS
MarketRealist

Goodbye Traditional SIM Cards, Hello eSIMs

A Subscriber Identity Module, or SIM card, helps keep our personal information unique to the specific phone we use. These cards hold cellular information such as phone call history, texting, and mobile data, along with allowing phones to complete those operations. Without SIM cards, many phones wouldn’t be able to...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Surprise Android phone update brings Android 13 feature early

One of the big selling points of Android 13 is that it'll bring a new look to Google Pay, essentially rebranding it to Google Wallet as a place you can store all your payment information and also cards, passes, tickets and more (Google Pay does have these features but it's not laid out well for most of them).
CELL PHONES
ConsumerAffairs

More consumers report problems with wireless network quality

Consumers are increasingly using their cell phones and smartphones to access the internet as much as they use them to talk, and those growing data demands on mobile networks are causing problems. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study found that an increasing number of consumers are...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

More brutal malware-laden Android apps are lurking on the Play Store

More malicious mobile apps have been found and removed from the Google Play Store following urgent warnings from security experts. Cybersecurity researchers from ThreatLabz recently reported (opens in new tab) spotting three different malware families, hiding in a multitude of apps that between them have had more than 300,000 downloads.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases 2022

It may no longer be the newest thing out there, but Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra continues to be a top-of-the-line Android flagship that'll stay relevant for a long time. That said, a device this big (and expensive) needs proper protection, which is why we've rounded up some of the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases available out there!
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Everything we know about the next Samsung wearable

Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches you can buy right now, and we're big fans of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic — but having been released in August 2021, they're nearly a year old at this point. Although Samsung's hard at work on a new set of watches in the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series, we've already heard plenty about the new generation. Interested in what Samsung's got cooking for its next wearables? Read on to find out.
ELECTRONICS

