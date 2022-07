Apple's AirPods Pro are a top-notch pair of wireless earbuds, but it's no secret that part of what you're paying for is the brand name. There are plenty of alternatives out there that feature similar hardware at a much affordable price point, and right now you can grab a pair on sale. CNET's David Carnoy called the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds the "best AirPods Pro alternative under $100," and right now you can pick up a pair for just $30, 23% off the usual price. Without a clear-cut expiration on this offer, it could switch off at any time, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO